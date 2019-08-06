McKendree anglers Louis, Doty finish 4th in Bassmaster Team of the Year competition

McKendree’s fight song is played at the White House During the national champion McKendree women's bowling team visit to Washington, D.C., a band at the White House played the school's fight song. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During the national champion McKendree women's bowling team visit to Washington, D.C., a band at the White House played the school's fight song.

Last February, 1,370 collegiate anglers began the chase for the Bassmaster Team of the Year.

It all began with the first tour stop on Lake Norman in North Carolina. The event hosted more than 250 teams and saw the McKendree duo of Jacob Louis and Nate Doty barely miss the win, bringing home an outstanding second place finish along with an invite to the National Championship.

From there, the team traveled to Smith Lake in Alabama where they finished 21st in the 250-boat field and earned another bid to the National Championship. Next on the list was Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas. Once again, the full field offered a huge challenge, and the McKendree pair stepped up to earn yet a third bid to the National Championship with an 11th place finish.

This season the Bassmaster Team of the Year race came down to the very last event.The final tour stop was the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. Louis and Doty were leading the race by only two points going into the tournament.

They had an outstanding performance on a fishery that is like no other they have ever fished. Their two day total weight was 42 pounds, 6 ounces giving them a 35th place finish. Following this final tour stop event, the duo landed a fourth place overall finish in the Bassmaster Team of the Year competition.

These two anglers, along with the the rest of the team, have had the best year ever in the history of the McKendree bass fishing program. As a team they have compiled a total of 45 top-10 finishes which include 30 top-5 outputs and five wins. Their performances this season have earned them multiple bids to every national championship as well as earning them the coveted School of the Year title.

McKendree has a top-5 finish in both the Bassmaster National Championship and Bass Pro Shop National Final, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, and still have the FLW National Championship remaining.

Jon Rinderer coaches the McKendree bass fishing team. He also is the bass fishing coach at Highland High School.