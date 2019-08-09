People can use prepledge dollars for Highland Art in the Park event to attend preview party, use that money to purchase art

Highland celebrates its 15th Art in the Park Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend.

The opportunity of prepledge dollars allows people to attend the Highland Art in the Park event preview party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and use that money to buy art.

People receive:

The opportunity for themselves and a guest to view artwork from more than 60 booths Oct. 11 before opening to the general public;

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres;

Complimentary wine;

Live entertainment;

Conversations with their favorite artists; and

“Art Bucks” equaling their prepledge dollars to spend any time during the show (Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13).

What people need to do:

Pledge a minimum of $100 they plan to spend at Art in the Park.

To take advantage of this opportunity, call 618-558-0054 or mail to Highland Arts Council, PO Box 33, Highland, IL 62249.

After the prepledge dollars are received, the preview party invitation will be mailed to the individual. “Art Bucks” in the amount of the prepledge dollars may be picked up at the preview party or any time during the show.