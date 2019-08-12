Highland Around Town, Aug. 14 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Aug. 15:

▪ Walk with a Doc Program — Noon-1 p.m. Greenville University, The Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St., Greenville. Walk with Dr. Kulin Oza. Topic: Sunscreen protection. hshsholyfamily.org/Events-Classes/Walk-with-a-Doc

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Aug. 16:

▪ Veterans Open Golf Classic — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arlington Greens Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person scramble open to the public. Benefits the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf League. Cost: $80 per person or $320 per team. Includes green fees and cart. Day also includes 50/50 raffle, pork steak dinner, beer, soda, water. Three flight payouts to first, second and third places. Herman Lugge 618-791-2635, herman@lugge.com or facebook.com/events/1209683689190711

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ 5th annual Spaghetti Dinner — 4-7 p.m. St. John UCC, 21 N. Walnut St., Trenton. All-you-can-eat spaghetti (meat or meatless sauce), salad, bread, dessert. Dine in, carry out or drive-thru. Preorder for drive-thru by calling 618-224-9828 after 4 p.m. Adults $8, ages 4-7 $4, 3 and under eat free. All carry-outs $8. Handicapped accessible.

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Kaskaskia College Fall 2019 Registration Day — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Education Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Includes advising, admissions and registration, placement testing, financial aid, cashiers and the bookstore. For details or other information, 618-545-3040.

▪ Wonders of Watercolor — 12-1:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 17, & Sunday, Aug. 18:

▪ Germantown Spassfest — 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Schoendienst Park, Germantown. Food, music, rides, parade, games, bier, fun and more. facebook.com/GermantownSpassfest

Sunday, Aug. 18:

▪ Blessing of Grapes Picnic — 12:30-3:30 p.m. St. Gregory Armenian Church, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Lamb shish kebab and chicken kebab dinners, including two kinds of pilaf and salad will be available for purchase. A bake sale with Armenian pastries and breads will be included. Games, dancing and music. All are welcome. 618-451-7884, 618-451-1915 or stgregorychurch.net

▪ Highland Health Care Car Show — 1-4 p.m. Highland Health Care, 1450 26th St., Highland. Join Highland Health Care and Rusty Rodz for a fun Sunday afternoon car show. There are vendor opportunities, a kids korner, food, and more.

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Revolution — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, Aug. 19:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

Tuesday, Aug. 20:

▪ Community Heartsaver CPR AED American Heart Training Course — 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Sullivan Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The course is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required. For more information, 618-651-2583 or caitlin.sullivan@hshs.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “City Slickers” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

▪ Senior Citizen Health Fair — 9-11 a.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Attendees of this free event will receive helpful guides, literature and other resources from various government agencies and local businesses. Staff from the General Assembly will be available to talk with constituents about their questions. Refreshments provided. Door prizes. Hosted by Rep. Charlie Meier and Sen. Jason Plummer.

Thursday, Aug. 22:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE — Noon-1:30 p.m. Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, Highland. ‘Starting a Small Business in Illinois’ workshop. Registration fee is $10. Advanced registration is recommended. https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31463

Saturday, Aug. 24:

▪ 17th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament and Dinner — 2 p.m. Shotgun start. Greenview Golf Course, 2801 Putter Lane, Centralia. Fried chicken dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, gift bag and drinks on the course. Entry free for the four-person scramble is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police