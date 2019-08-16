Highland Around Town, Aug. 21 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

▪ Senior Citizen Health Fair — 9-11 a.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Attendees of this free event will receive helpful guides, literature and other resources from various government agencies and local businesses. Staff from the General Assembly will be available to talk with constituents about their questions. Refreshments provided. Door prizes. Hosted by Rep. Charlie Meier and Sen. Jason Plummer.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Book signing: Joyce Barth – ‘My Journey, His Hands’ — 6-8 p.m. Lisa Sauer State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive, Highland. Local author Joyce Barth with have her book available for purchase for $14.

Thursday, Aug. 22:

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at SIUE — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, Highland. ‘Starting a Small Business in Illinois’ workshop. Registration fee is $10. Advanced registration is recommended. https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31463

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club’s annual Membership Appreciation and New Member Night — 6 p.m. John and Maxine Johnson’s, 2001 Poplar St., Highland. Park behind Highland Upper Elementary School. Bring your own lawn chair. Light refreshments served. Dues will be collected: $10 for members, $20 for families. Review/Update contact information at event. Visitors always welcome.

▪ Social Security & Income Planning — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A comprehensive class on preparing for retirement, including Social Security. Everything you need to know to maximize your lifetime income is covered in this class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ Annual book sale — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Donations accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 21. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, Aug. 23:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ St. Paul Parish Kirchenfest — 6-11 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Parish, 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Featuring the Strassenlauf 10K, 5K and 2K Run/Walk, “Tour of Brats” bike race, rides, games, kids activities, music, food and more. stpaulkirchenfest.com

Saturday, Aug. 24:

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs. Adults, $7; children ages 4-10, $3; 3 and under free. 618-656-7137.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Bridge Designation Ceremony — 11 a.m. Nagel Farm, southwest corner near bridge located at Route 160 between Highland and Grantfork, crossing over I-70. Rep. Charlie Meier will host a ceremony to designate the Richard Clayton Bridge. Open to the public. 618-651-0405.

▪ 17th annual Par-3 Golf Tournament and Dinner — 2 p.m. Shotgun start. Greenview Golf Course, 2801 Putter Lane, Centralia. Fried chicken dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Golf tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, gift bag and drinks on the course. Entry free for the four-person scramble is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Sunday, Aug. 25:

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Johnny Iguana & The Claudettes — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

Monday, Aug. 26:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. bloodcenterimpact.org

Tuesday, Aug. 27:

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and, if you like, bring it to share. This month’s theme is Cuban. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 movies at the Wildey: “Blade Runner” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, Aug. 28:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Meridian Village, 101 Evergreen, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police