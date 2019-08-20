Highland girls golfers look for steady improvement this fall

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

As the summer heat slowly begins to transition to cooler weather, the Highland girls golf team is looking to show steady improvement this season.

Standout stat qualifier Audrey Wilke is gone but the Lady Bulldogs have a healthy group of returning players back.

Seven players return, and coach Ashley DeSelm hopes the group’s mix of youth and experience will produce solid results.

“Yes, that’s what we’re hoping since we’ve got a lot of new players on the team and, hopefully, they kind of show what they have,” DeSelm said.

Back for the Lady Bulldogs this fall are junior Claire Korte, senior Meredith Kleinman, senior Lia Baisden, senior Maddie Noetlner, sophomore Lilly Barker, and freshman Macie Miles.

Korte will play at the No. 1 spot followed by Kleinman at No. 2, Baisden at No. 3, and Noltner at No. 4. Barker will play at the fifth spot and Miles will play in the No. 6 spot.

“In tournament play, the early pairings right now are Korte and Kleinman in the first pair, Baisden and Noeltner in the second group, and the third pairing is Barker and Miles,” DeSelm said.

Miles has shown some strong ability as a freshman and could be a positive contributor early.

Korte and Kleinman did well shooting a combined 88 in the preseason Fall Kickoff Scramble Shamble Tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Godfrey on Saturday. Miles also played up with the varsity in that tournament.

Overall, DeSelm said she feels the club is progressing early on and that there is definite potential for scores to really drop as the season goes along.

“Practice has been going well so far and we have a lot of new players on the team as well, so it looks like we have a lot of potential and I’m pretty excited for that,” DeSelm said. “It’s a great group of girls this year. I have some returning players this year and I’m looking forward to seeing their scores get lower this year.”