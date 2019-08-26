Highland News Leader

Some skinny on Heartland Community Chorus

For The News Leader

Heartland Community Chorus in Highland

Heartland Community Chorus based out of Highland, Illinois, will hold auditions for the 2019-20 concert season Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. By
Up Next
Heartland Community Chorus based out of Highland, Illinois, will hold auditions for the 2019-20 concert season Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. By

Here is some general information about Heartland Community Chorus.

Board of directors

  • President: Sheldon W. Culver
  • Vice-president: Marge Detmer
  • Financial secretary: Sheila Gruender
  • Recording secretary: Jim Meyer
  • Treasurer: Jerry Bennett
  • Members: Larry Essenpreis, Tom Hoffmann, Mary Thole, and Bob Vance

Personnel

  • Artistic director: Luanne Murphy
  • Accompanist: Roberta Swaim
  • Executive director: Jerry Bennett

Singers’ communities

  • Breese, Columbia, Edwardsville, Greenville, Highland, Pocahontas, Trenton, St. Jacob, St. Rose, and Troy

Community support

People can support the chorus financially with their purchase of a season ticket. Donors are recognized in concert programs and the benefits are as follows:

  • Resonators: With gifts of $350+ people will receive four free season tickets: that’s 12 concert tickets. The person’s name will be listed in their programs, and they will be seated in row 1 or 2 at concerts;
  • Troubadours: With gifts of $250+ people will receive three free season tickets: That’s nine concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating;
  • Choristers: With a gift of $150+ people will receive two free season tickets: That’s six concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating;
  • Voices: With a gift of $75+ people will receive one free season ticket: That’s three concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating; and
  • Single season ticket: Price is $30. The regular ticket price is $15 per concert, so $30 for three concerts means people will receive one concert free. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating.
  Comments  