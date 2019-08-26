Highland News Leader
Some skinny on Heartland Community Chorus
Heartland Community Chorus in Highland
Up Next
Here is some general information about Heartland Community Chorus.
Board of directors
- President: Sheldon W. Culver
- Vice-president: Marge Detmer
- Financial secretary: Sheila Gruender
- Recording secretary: Jim Meyer
- Treasurer: Jerry Bennett
- Members: Larry Essenpreis, Tom Hoffmann, Mary Thole, and Bob Vance
Personnel
- Artistic director: Luanne Murphy
- Accompanist: Roberta Swaim
- Executive director: Jerry Bennett
Singers’ communities
- Breese, Columbia, Edwardsville, Greenville, Highland, Pocahontas, Trenton, St. Jacob, St. Rose, and Troy
Community support
People can support the chorus financially with their purchase of a season ticket. Donors are recognized in concert programs and the benefits are as follows:
- Resonators: With gifts of $350+ people will receive four free season tickets: that’s 12 concert tickets. The person’s name will be listed in their programs, and they will be seated in row 1 or 2 at concerts;
- Troubadours: With gifts of $250+ people will receive three free season tickets: That’s nine concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating;
- Choristers: With a gift of $150+ people will receive two free season tickets: That’s six concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating;
- Voices: With a gift of $75+ people will receive one free season ticket: That’s three concert tickets. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating; and
- Single season ticket: Price is $30. The regular ticket price is $15 per concert, so $30 for three concerts means people will receive one concert free. The individual’s name will be listed in the programs, and they will have reserved seating.
Comments