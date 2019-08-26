Some skinny on Heartland Community Chorus

Heartland Community Chorus in Highland Heartland Community Chorus based out of Highland, Illinois, will hold auditions for the 2019-20 concert season Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heartland Community Chorus based out of Highland, Illinois, will hold auditions for the 2019-20 concert season Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Here is some general information about Heartland Community Chorus.

Board of directors

President: Sheldon W. Culver

Vice-president: Marge Detmer

Financial secretary: Sheila Gruender

Recording secretary: Jim Meyer

Treasurer: Jerry Bennett

Jerry Bennett Members: Larry Essenpreis, Tom Hoffmann, Mary Thole, and Bob Vance

Personnel

Artistic director: Luanne Murphy

Accompanist: Roberta Swaim

Roberta Swaim Executive director: Jerry Bennett

Singers’ communities

Breese, Columbia, Edwardsville, Greenville, Highland, Pocahontas, Trenton, St. Jacob, St. Rose, and Troy

Community support

People can support the chorus financially with their purchase of a season ticket. Donors are recognized in concert programs and the benefits are as follows: