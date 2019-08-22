Highland Around Town, Aug. 28 edition

Learn to cook a traditional Cherokee corn bread Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland.

Wednesday, Aug. 28:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Meridian Village, 101 Evergreen, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Aug. 29:

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees Meeting — 9 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. Meetings held the last Thursday of each month. mct.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Aug. 30:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Aug. 30, & Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Auditions — 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul Hall Choir Room, 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Singers over the age of 16 are welcome to join the chorus. At this time, tenors and basses are particularly needed. Altos and sopranos are welcome to audition, but may be put on a waiting list. For details: 618-791-8408.

Saturday, Aug. 31:

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Clancy’s Brewery Grand Opening — 3-11 p.m. Clancy’s Brewery, 1324 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Featuring live music, snacks and beer. facebook.com/events/443391839588059

Sunday, Sept. 1:

▪ American Legion Post 439 Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion, Lee Iten Post 439, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuits, bulk pork sausage gravy, fruit, pancakes, Korte’s breakfast sausage and drinks. Adults $8, kids 4-10 $4, under 4 free.

Tuesday, Sept. 3:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Alhambra Community, 610 W. Main, Alhambra. bloodcenterimpact.org

Tuesday, Sept. 3, & Wednesday, Sept. 4:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kaskaskia College, LLC Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

Wednesday, Sept. 4:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Donor bus on the Quad, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Thursday, Sept. 5:

▪ Wood River Hoedowners Square Dance Club New Dancer Class — 7-9 p.m. Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. Parking is at the rear of the building. For more information, call Bo at 618-288-9838.

Friday Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8:

▪ Homestead Harvest Days — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. A celebration of history and recognition of the significance of the farming community to America’s growth. For the full schedule: highlandilhistory.org/harvestdays.html

Saturday, Sept. 7:

▪ Metro East Humane Society Woofstock 2019 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Triangle H Farm, 2082 S. Moreland Road, Edwardsville. Help MEHS continue the lifesaving work they do in the community. Family friendly festival featuring live music entertainment from Spillie Nelson. Includes dog park, biergarten, kids crafts and pony rides, doggie demos, food trucks, vendors and more. Friendly dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit the homeless animals MEHS saves. Presented by Carol House Furniture. facebook.com/events/591319861329447

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police