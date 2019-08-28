Highland Around Town, Sept 4 edition

Learn to cook a traditional Cherokee corn bread Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kathleen Nadeau, of Eastern Abenaki heritage, teaches you how to make a traditional Cherokee corn bread during the Homestead Harvest Days, Latzer Homestead in Highland.

Wednesday, Sept. 4:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kaskaskia College, LLC Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Donor bus on the Quad, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Sept. 5:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Heritage Room, 9515 Holy Cross Land, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Wood River Hoedowners Square Dance Club New Dancer Class — 7-9 p.m. Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. Parking is at the rear of the building. For more information, call Bo at 618-288-9838.

Friday, Sept. 6:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8:

▪ Homestead Harvest Days — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. A celebration of history and recognition of the significance of the farming community to America’s growth. For the full schedule: highlandilhistory.org/harvestdays.html

Saturday, Sept. 7:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Metro East Humane Society Woofstock 2019 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Triangle H Farm, 2082 S. Moreland Road, Edwardsville. Help MEHS continue the lifesaving work they do in the community. Family friendly festival featuring live music entertainment from Spillie Nelson. Includes dog park, biergarten, kids crafts and pony rides, doggie demos, food trucks, vendors and more. Friendly dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit the homeless animals MEHS saves. Presented by Carol House Furniture. facebook.com/events/591319861329447

▪ Nick Brown/Ryan Johnson at Copper Dock — 2-5 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Live music on the patio with Nick Brown and Ryan Johnson. Free admission, free parking. facebook.com/events/2817226841627973

Sunday, Sept. 8:

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

Monday, Sept. 9:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Program: Presentation on the History of the State of Illinois by Wilma Tabor and Shirley Dietz. Open to the public. Membership to the Society is open.

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

▪ Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Multifamily Program Information — 10-11 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Ameren Illinois offers a variety of programs for property owners and multifamily properties in its service territory. Programs provide a variety of energy efficient products at no charge to qualifying property. Quantities of all materials are limited by program eligibility requirements and product availability. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Mixed Media Art — 6-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting way to create art. When we incorporate more than one media in one single art project we are using a mixed media technique. For the purpose of this class, Greta will mainly focus acrylic, oil pastels and paper. Participant needs to bring: Bristol paper/pad, size 12 paint brush — optional items: Oil pastels, and items below. The library will provide: some oil pastels, acrylic paint, pencils and erasers, scissors, and glue. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held on Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police

▪ Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event — 6:30 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dr. Steve Kerber, University Archivist and Special Collections Librarian at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will discuss the history of the Mississippi RIver Festival in honor of its 50th anniversary. 618-452-6238, ext. 755 or smrld.org

Saturday, Sept. 14:

▪ e-Waste Recycling Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Alton Public Works Facility, 2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, Alton. Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPads, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more. Items not allowed: light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oil, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, devices containing mercury. Open to all Madison County residents. Registration is required. https://recycleresponsibly.as.me

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.