Highland Arts Council presents temporary art and more at Street Art Festival

Art project in aims to bring unit to community Highland Arts Council President Lynette Schuepbach explains the council's unity project at the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival on Sept. 16 at the Square.

Highland Arts Council has commissioned the Riverbend Yarn Bombers to create an original piece of temporary art up in the trees at the Square in Highland on display for one week only.

The artwork will be installed along Main Street on the Square on Friday, Sept. 20, and will remain on the Square through Street Art Festival to Friday, Sept. 27. The community is invited to see this temporary art and the Street Art Festival, scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Highland’s Downtown Square.

During Street Art Festival, the HAC will continue the Unity Project started at last year’s Street Art Festival. This year, they will add walls to the project made of willow rings and ribbons, as well the word “ARTS” to one wall and musical notes to another. Come tie a ribbon and add a contribution to the whole piece of art.

While looking at the other works of art, people can get their photo taken by the HAC Clown Car. It has a hat, a big red nose, eyes, and hippie flowers. The HAC will add the photos to their Facebook page as a supporter of the arts.

And save the date for Art in the Park set for Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Lindendale Park.