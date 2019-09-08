Lee and Angie Rinderer and family September Yard of the Month winners in Highland

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

The last Yard of the Month award for 2019 goes to the family of Lee, Angie, Adam and Alexa Rinderer at 1601 Spruce St.

Their beautiful brick ranch style home sits on a corner lot in an established neighborhood. A mature shade tree graces the front landscape. Containers of brightly colored annuals frame the front entrance and flank the garage doors. Patriotic décor adorns the flower bed surrounding the shade tree.

Along the north side of the home the hillside has a terraced planting area containing evergreens. A large weeping cheery tree is planted at the top of the hill. Below the raised bed ornamental grasses, hosta and more evergreens fill the hillside.

The backyard is a hidden paradise. Tucked behind a fence is a multi-level garden holding a patio, flagstone path, and multiple sitting areas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The patio has a pergola and a large dining area. Off to the side a flagstone path leads you into the garden containing a mature river birch, Japanese maple and groundcovers and a raised area for a small table for two. Container planters and sunflower sculptures add color and interest to this quiet retreat.

When asked about the development of the landscape and gardens, Lee will tell you most of the work was completed by his son Adam. It was a pleasure to have Adam and his sister, Alexa take me on a tour of the yard and hear about the development of the landscape through the years.

The Yard of the Month committee would like to thank all the homeowners that opened their yards to us this summer. It was a pleasure visiting and talking to the homeowners.

Thanks also to the city of Highland, Highland Chamber of Commerce and Highland Garden Club for sponsoring the Yard of the Month contest.

See you next year! Happy gardening!

Barbara Stallard and Pat White

Co-chairs Yard of the Month Committee