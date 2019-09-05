Highland Area Schools Alumni Association announces 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

The Highland Area Schools Alumni Association recently announced the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees:

Arts and Sciences: Lori Ruebhausen, Highland Community Unit School District Teacher, 1982-2017;

Kenneth Grapperhaus, Highland High School Class of 1988;

Commander William M. Tschudy, HHS Class of 1953;

Darryl Frerker, HHS Class of 1982; and

Darryl Frerker, HHS Class of 1982; and Special Recognition for Lifetime Achievement in Arts and Sciences: Marion Alch (deceased), HHS Class of 1937.

The Hall of Fame was created by HIASAA as a way to honor selected alumni, classmates and employees who have earned recognition for their achievements and contributions in their field of endeavor. In addition to the accomplishments of the inductees, other criteria of the nominations are leadership, character and service.

All nominees were, at some point, a student or an employee at a school that was located within what is now the Highland School District’s boundaries, which includes: St. Paul, Highland School District #5, the Pierron school, Alhambra, Grantfork, and New Douglas. Voting was done in May by a panel of impartial judges from the community.

The 12th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Highland High School commons area.

The public is invited to attend the breakfast and induction. Reservations are required. To make a reservation or for information, please contact Sherry Fletcher, board secretary, at 618-654-6266. The cost of the breakfast is $9 per person. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Sept. 17.