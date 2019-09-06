Highland News Leader
SWIC tech ed students win medals at the National SkillsUSA Competition
Highland News Leader
Southwestern Illinois College technical education students brought home gold medals in automated manufacturing from the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville, Kentucky — the ninth year in a row SWIC has earned medals at the event.
“Once again, our talented precision machining technology students are national champions,” said SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth. “The talent that comes out of this program is just amazing to watch. Our students have won 10 national medals in nine years.”
SWIC 2019 SkillsUSA gold medal automated manufacturing team includes:
Connor Barnard of Alton;
Gavin Becherer of Troy; and
Connor Braasch of Troy.
Other SWIC students who competed at SkillsUSA Nationals include:
Bryce Dickenson of Granite City — Welding;
Clayton Lents of Waterloo — Mechatronics;
Jonathan Lunk of Waterloo — Heating ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration;
Tom Petroski of St. Jacob — CNC turning;
Mike Torre of Highland — CNC milling;
Blake Schuette of Alton — CNC technician; and
Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud — Mechatronics.
SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
For more information about SWIC Technical Education programs visit swic.edu.
Comments