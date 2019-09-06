Highland Around Town, Sept. 11 edition

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

▪ Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Multifamily Program Information — 10-11 a.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Ameren Illinois offers a variety of programs for property owners and multifamily properties in its service territory. Programs provide a variety of energy efficient products at no charge to qualifying property. Quantities of all materials are limited by program eligibility requirements and product availability. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard. and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Sept. 12:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Community High School, 7740 Old U.S. Highway 50, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Special Meeting — 9:30 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. The purpose is to discuss and prioritize the District’s capital projects, including bikeways and trails, for inclusion in the District’s Draft 2020-21 capital budget.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Mixed Media Art — 6-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting way to create art. When we incorporate more than one media in one single art project we are using a mixed media technique. For the purpose of this class, Greta will mainly focus acrylic, oil pastels and paper. Participant needs to bring: Bristol paper/pad, size 12 paint brush – optional items: oil pastels, and items below. The library will provide: some oil pastels, acrylic paint, pencils and erasers, scissors and glue. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held on Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police

▪ Mississippi River Festival: The History of an Iconic Event — 6:30 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dr. Steve Kerber, University Archivist and Special Collections Librarian at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will discuss the history of the Mississippi RIver Festival in honor of its 50th anniversary. 618-452-6238, ext. 755 or smrld.org

Friday, Sept. 13:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Sept. 13, & Saturday, Sept. 14:

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: Troy address only; Saturday: Troy addresses and sales at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Interactive map available online at https://garagesale.troycoc.com/map_troy

Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15:

▪ McKendree University Gallery of Art 6th annual Get Out! Paint Out! “plein air” painting event — Times vary by day. Visit the gallery webpage to download the registration form. Work done during this time will be featured in an exhibition that runs Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 5. https://www.mckendree.edu/academics/info/college/arts-sciences/arts/art/gallery-of-art.php

Saturday, Sept. 14:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ e-Waste Recycling Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Alton Public Works Facility, 2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, Alton. Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPads, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more. Items not allowed: light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oil, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, devices containing mercury. Open to all Madison County residents. Registration is required. https://recycleresponsibly.as.me

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to noon. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. E-Cycling. Paper Shredding, on-site shredding by The Shred Truck, old prescription pick-up. The Police Department will be collecting old prescriptions. Fees for tube TVs. Not accepted items: https://www.cjdecycling.com/not-accepted/ For more information: facebook.com/events/353344935620464

▪ 10th annual Car & Motorcycle Show, Craft Fair & Chili Cook-Off — 9 a.m. New Douglas Township Park, New Douglas. Car show, live music, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, refreshments, chili cook-off, kids activities and more. All proceeds will go to the Restoration of the New Douglas Old Firehouse. For the bounce house and games a bracelet will be sold for $5 for the children to play all day. 618-593-3510.

▪ 2nd annual Drive Electric Week Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Case-Halstead Library, 550 Sixth St., Carlyle. Celebrate Drive Electric Week and come check out a Tesla, BMW, Chevy and more. Come see electric cars in the CHPL lot. http://casehalstead.org

Sunday, Sept. 15:

▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Adults — $9; children 6-12 — $4; 5 and under eat free. Carry-outs available. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.

Monday, Sept. 16:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Centralia Auditorium, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Sept. 17:

▪ Swing Dancing Lessons — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Taught by David and Tammy of the Midwestern United States Imperial Club. No experience necessary. Ages 18 and older. No partner needed. Partners rotated frequently in class. Progressive format classes so you can get better each class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “First Blood” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Marine Senior Citizen’s Building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. Lesson for Living: Apples and More presented by Beverly White. Mary Gross and Connie Grapperhaus will provide refreshments. Visitors are welcome.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, & Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ Retirement RoadMap Part 1 & 2 — 6-7:45 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by The Advisory Group, LLC. This is a two-part, comprehensive free course that includes information on Social Security, IRA and legacy planning. Syllabus included. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

▪ Business Roundtable Series — 11:30 a.m. Korte Construction, 12441 U.S. 40, Highland, and 3 p.m. The Maschhoffs, 7475 Illinois 127, Carlyle. Hosted by State Rep. Charlie Meier and Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Agenda: Update on laws impacting small and large business, recent pro-business reforms passed by the legislature, General Assembly update, Q&A. Space is limited. RSVP by Friday, Sept. 13 at charliemeier.net or call 618-651-0405.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Greenville University, Bradford National Bank Community Room, 100 E. College, Greenville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

Monday, Sept. 23 & Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ Card Making Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Students will create greeting cards using the easy iris paper folding technique. Cost: $20. Students will pay a $8 fee to the instructor for a kit. An additional supply list will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Class registration number: LLI-7105-VA01E. Register by calling 618-545-3445 or 618-545-3255.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, & Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Beginning Zentangle Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. This class will teach you a new way to unwind from stress, focus your thoughts and explore your creative side through the process of the Zentangle art form. Cost: $20, plus students will have the option of purchasing either a Zentangle demo kit for $5 or a Beginner’s kit for $10. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Class registration number: COED-5488-VA01E. Register by calling 618-545-3445 or 618-545-3255.

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ ”The Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois” — 6-8 p.m. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Presented by the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education, this class will discuss the Underground Railroad in Randolph, Perry, St. Clair, Madison, Marion, Clinton and Bond counties. Topics include the railroad routes, recognized stops and safe houses, and accounts of abolitionists freeing slaves. Cost of the class is $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, 618-545-3475 of 618-545-3255.

Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ Madison County Ready to Work Expungement Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Madison County Employment and Training, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. At the event, volunteer attorneys and paralegals will meet with applicants to help them prepare petitions to expunge and/or seal their Madison County criminal records. Registration is required and open to the first 100 people. Registration deadline: Sept. 13. MadisonReady2Work@gmail.com or 618-462-0029, ext. 3021 to sign up.

Saturday, Sept. 28:

▪ 12th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Breakfast — 9 a.m. Highland High School, commons area, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Reservations required. To make a reservation or for information, please contact Sherry Fletcher, board secretary, at 618-654-6266. The cost of the breakfast is $9 per person. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital 2019 Fall Health Fair — 5:30-11 a.m. Highland Hope Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment due at time of pre-registration. Pre-registration available online at https://stjosephshighland.org/healthfair-2019 or in person in the main lobby of the hospital on these dates and times: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 16; 7-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 3; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6; and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 618-651-2739.