Highland sports report

Golf

HHS takes 5th place in Metro East Co-Ed Challenge at Cardinal Creek

On Thursday, the HHS Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs golf teams joined forces to compete in the Metro East Co-ed Challenge at Cardinal Creek Golf Course at Scott Air Force Base. Highland finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 288.

The top pairing for HHS finished a strong third place, as Evan Sutton and Claire Korte combined to shoot a dazzling 63 and 9 under par.

Boys Golf

Bulldogs win tri-match

It was a strong start to the second week of September for the Bulldogs boys golf team. Highland rolled past Mississippi Valley conference foes Mascoutah and Waterloo for a tri-match Sept. 9 at Highland Country Club.

Highland won the match with a first-place score of 160. Mascoutah was second with a score of 170 and Waterloo was third with 191.

Evan Sutton was the medalist as he shot a 39. Jack Massa and Reid Koishor finished just behind Sutton with a score of 40 each, and Jake Brauns shot a 41 to round out the Bulldogs rotation.

Girls Golf

Lady Bulldogs finish 3rd in tri-match with Belleville West, Triad

The Lady Bulldogs golf team was back on the links Sept. 10 against Belleville West and Triad. HHS finished third in the match with a score of 216 as Belleville West won, shooting a 190. Triad was second with a team score of 210.

Meredith Kleinmann was Highland’s top scorer with a 53, while Claire Korte and Lilly Barker each shot a 54 and Maddie Noeltner shot a 55.

Lady Bulldogs golfers take 7th place at Madison County Tournament

Highland ventured to Granite City on Sept. 11 and competed in the Madison County Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished seventh in the field with a score of 429. Kleinmann was the top scorer for the Bulldogs as she placed 22nd, shooting a 105.

Barker finished 24th scoring 107; Macie Miles shot a 107 to finish 27th; Noeltner fired a 109 to finish 28th; Lia Basden finished 34th with a score of 110; and Claire Korte rounded out the scoring with a 119 and finished 42nd overall.

Cross Country

HHS girls take 6th, boys place 27th at First To The Finish Class 2A meet

It was a productive trip up to Peoria on Saturday for the HHS boys and girls cross country teams as both teams competed in the First To The Finish Class 2A meet at Detwiler Park.

In the boys the division, the Bulldogs placed 28th with 776 points. Nick Hanratty led the Bulldogs with a 17th place finish (15:55.6). Easton Rosen finished in 29th place (16:08.3); Ethan Augustin finished in 100th place (16:59); and Cameron Pace finished at 287th ((18:39.9) to round out the Bulldogs top four finishers.

In the girls division, the Lady Bulldogs finished sixth out of the 47 team field with 298 points. Jessica Borror and Julia Loeh got the top two spots for HHS finishing 24th (19:25.8) and 27th (19:28.5), respectively. Faith Brindley finished 54th (19:54.8) and Grace Meyer took 77th place (20:14.7).

Girls Tennis

HHS Netters overwhelm Greenville, defeat Alton

The Greenville Comets visited Highland High School on Sept. 10 and came away empty-handed.

Highland’s Lady Bulldogs dominated from start to end and rolled to a 9-0 win.

HHS kept its winning ways going a day later Sept. 11 thanks to a decisive 9-0 home win over Alton.

Highland finished off a strong week of play with a first-place overall finish in the Highland Invitational doubles match Saturday at Highland.

HHS swept the tournament in doubles play as Kate Feldmann and Ashlen Deluca won the No. 1 doubles; Taylor Fleming and Nicole Knackstedt won the No. 2 doubles; Krista Rittenhouse and Brianna Helm teamed to win the No. 3 doubles; Sydney Basler and Hannah Geest took first at No. 4 doubles; and Jenna Fenton and Payton Wernle claimed their No. 5 doubles match.

Girls Volleyball

Breese Central defeats Highland

Five days after rolling to the Carbondale Tournament championship, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Breese Central on Thursday for a nonconference match and battled for three games but came up short. HHS fell to the host Cougars, 19-25, 25-23, and 15-25.

The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 6-3 on the season.