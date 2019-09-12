HNL 091819 Around Town

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO SERVED: Col. Michael Maloney, commander of the 932nd Airlift Wing’s Operations Group, standing, spoke to World War II veterans at the 388th Bomb Group reunion held in Fairview Heights on Aug. 31. From left, crew members Tom McElherne, Jim Ragland, Jack Vann, Joe Hallam, and Chuck Neff gathered with family and friends to remember their service and those of former comrades who have passed on. The 388th BG was activated Dec. 24, 1942, at Gowan Field just outside of Boise, Idaho. After going to England in the summer of 1943 and helping win the war there, they returned to Sioux Falls Army Air Field, South Dakota, and prepared to deploy to the Pacific. When the Pacific war ended, the group was inactivated Aug. 28, 1945. Maloney represented the Air Force Reserve’s 932nd Airlift Wing from Scott Air Force Base and thanked each veteran before presenting them a 932nd Operations Group coin. U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

▪ ‘Cooking Italian with Artusi & Area Chefs’ — Now through Monday, Oct. 15. Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Exhibit in collaboration with the 100th anniversary of Italy’s “Father of Italian Cuisine” Pellegrino Artusi and his cookbook that helped unify Italy during the Unification. For more information, visit italianfest.net. For library hours, call 618-344-1112.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Greenville University, Bradford National Bank Community Room, 100 E. College, Greenville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Sept. 19:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Madison County Admin. Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Italian Fest Night at the Movies — 6 p.m. Community Room, Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Enjoy a taste of gelato and a 2018 Italian film favorite – “Bob & Marys,” a comedy about a couple with a lackluster marriage that finds themselves trapped in the middle of mob activity. Free. In Italian with English subtitles. Trailer at italianfest.net

▪ Stuck on Earth Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Latzer Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Guest speaker: Vito Mastrangelo, a lawyer experienced in dealing with the fossil fuel industry. Mastrangelo will present a program on “The Climate Emergency: Causes and Effects, and What is Fracking, Anyway?” All are welcome. Additional presentations scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25. highlandillibrary.org

Friday, Sept. 20:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enclave, 1058 Enclave Blvd., Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Sept. 20, & Saturday, Sept. 21:

▪ Italian Fest — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Uptown Collinsville. Channel your inner Italian during the two-day Italian Fest on the streets in Uptown Collinsville. Grape Stomp, Italian-themed parade, 5K run, Bocce Ball Tournament, Miss and Mister Italian Fest Pageant, an Italian Film and Exhibit, live music and great Italian food. Free admission. Free parking. italianfest.net

▪ Hops & Color Beer Tasting Festival — 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Highland Square, 1115 Broadway, Highland. Savor delicious brews and watch the artists at the Highland Street Festival create their masterpieces. Great selection of craft and domestic beers. Live bands both evenings, daily entertainment, food vendors and fun. Advance tickets $20, general admission $25. facebook.com/events/462507230996529

Saturday, Sept. 21:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Highland Street Art Fest — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1216 Main St., Highland. Visit the Vendor Fair & Makers Market where local artists display and sell their work ... pottery, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. Food and beverages, children’s activities, entertainment, beer festival and more. https://www.highlandillinois.com/streetartfestival.html

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Walk with a Doc Program — 9-10 a.m. Greenville University, The Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St., Greenville. Walk with Dr. Bavithra Deva. Topic: Staying Hydrated. hshsholyfamily.org/Events-Classes/Walk-with-a-Doc

▪ Paws in the Park — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patriot’s Park, 1042 Patriot’s Park Drive, Greenville. Celebrate people and their pets. Includes pet parade with best costume, pet contests, silent auction, vendors, pet nail trimming, microchipping, much more. Proceeds benefit the Bond County Humane Society. facebook.com/events/929597740721416

Saturday, Sept. 21, & Sunday, Sept. 22:

▪ Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe and Missouri Atlatl Association Demonstration — 9 a.m. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. On both days, the dance troupe will give storytelling performances 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; stomp dance demonstrations and social dancing at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; stickball demonstrations and social game participation at 1 and 4 p.m. The Missouri Atlatl Association will hold its annual spear throwing competition 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public. cahokiamounds.org

Sunday, Sept. 22:

▪ Autumnal Equinox Afternoon Yoga Retreat — 1-4 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Live cello music, yoga practice, journaling and a little art with an afternoon spent outdoors. Cost: $40. Portion of the proceeds will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets available at First Mid Bank in Highland, Copper Dock Winery, or contact Sharon Schmitz at yogawithsharonschmitz@gmail.com

Monday, Sept. 23, & Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ Card Making Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Students will create greeting cards using the easy iris paper folding technique. Cost: $20. Students will pay a $8 fee to the instructor for a kit. An additional supply list will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Class registration number: LLI-7105-VA01E. Register by calling 618-545-3445 or 618-545-3255.

Tuesday, Sept. 24:

▪ Second annual Women, Wellness & Wine Event — 5 p.m. Olde Wicks Factory, 1100 Fifth St. Highland. A wellness vendor fair and social hour. Food and beverages, free gift and swag bag for all attendees, chair massages. Keynote speaker: Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased online at stjosephshighland.org/womenwellnesswine

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Food from Movies & TV Shows. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “Bring It On” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, & Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Beginning Zentangle Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. This class will teach you a new way to unwind from stress, focus your thoughts and explore your creative side through the process of the Zentangle art form. Cost: $20, plus students will have the option of purchasing either a Zentangle demo kit for $5 or a Beginner’s kit for $10. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Class registration number: COED-5488-VA01E. Register by calling 618-545-3445 or 618-545-3255.

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ ‘The Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois’ — 6-8 p.m. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Presented by the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education, this class will discuss the Underground Railroad in Randolph, Perry, St. Clair, Madison, Marion, Clinton and Bond counties. Topics include the railroad routes, recognized stops and safe houses, and accounts of abolitionists freeing slaves. Cost of the class is $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, 618-545-3475 of 618-545-3255.

Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Forest Park Owls — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park since December 2005. He will cover the hunting and feeding behaviors with photos and videos. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Rec Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. After a short business meeting, Sandy of Sandy’s Back Porch of Belleville will have a Make-n-Take to make a Kokedama (a Japanese moss ball with soil and clay wrapped around the roots of an ornamental and covered with moss). Cost is $12 and you must pre-register by Thursday, Sept. 19, for this project. To register, call or text Linda Heinritz at 618-792-3116. Visitors are always welcome but must pre-register.

Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ Parade and Veterans Memorial Dedication — 10:30 a.m. Parade starts from Highland High School and ends at the Veterans Memorial at Rinderer Park, Highland. Bill Tschudy was a POW for seven years in Vietnam. A dedication of the POW/MIA addition of the Veterans Memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Tschudy will be at the HHS football game Friday night and inducted into the Highland Hall of Fame Saturday morning.

▪ 2019 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony: “A Night Among the Stars” — 5:30 p.m. Morris University Center, Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Honoring eight remarkable graduates. Cocktail reception followed by dinner and an awards presentation. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at siue.edu/alumni/hall-of-fame. Free parking in Lot B.

Thursday, Oct. 3:

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you, then bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. The cookbook for October is “Skinnytaste One & Done” by Gina Homolka. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. To register or for more info call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

Saturday, Oct. 5:

▪ Granite City Optimist Club annual Camelot Auction/Buffet Dinner — 6 p.m. St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Buffet dinner, raffles, 50/50, silent and oral auctions. All funds generated will be donated to Granite City area youth and youth-oriented organizations. Cost: $25 per person in advance. Deadline is Sept. 27. 618-797-0852 Monday through Thursday, or 618-304-9210 for tickets or donations.

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital 2019 Fall Health Fair — 5:30-11 a.m. Highland Hope Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment due at time of pre-registration. Pre-registration available online at https://stjosephshighland.org/healthfair-2019 or in person in the main lobby of the hospital on these dates and times: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 3; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6; and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 618-651-2739.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com