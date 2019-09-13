Former Highland Mayor Steib dies at age of 85

Highland News Leader The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.

Former Highland Mayor Wilburn J. “Bill” Stieb, 85, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland.

Stieb, born Nov. 12, 1933, was elected mayor of Highland in 1973 and served until 1977. An Air Force veteran, Stieb had previously served as a Highland city council member from 1968-72. Later, from 1995-99, he again served on the city council.

Stieb also was a church counselor and a former member of Highland Jaycees, serving a term as president. Additionally, he was a member of American Legion Lee Iten Post 439.

Stieb worked at McDonnell Douglas and retired after 30 years of service.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Meridith Funeral Home, 1223 Broadway, Highland. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, also at Meridith Funeral Home. Internment will be at Highland City Cemetery.