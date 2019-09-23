Highland Bulldogs sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Cross Country

Highland boys harriers take third place at Edwardsville Invitational

In their only 5K race of the fall, the HHS boys cross country team turned in a top-shelf effort. Highland ventured to Edwardsville on Saturday and placed third with 118 points in the Edwardsville Invitational.

Nick Hanratty led the way for the Bulldogs finishing in 7th place (16:57.550). Easton Rosen was second for the Bulldogs with a 19th place finish (17:01.01). Josh Loeh (46th place), Ethan Augustin (80th), Brylee Portell (118th), and Kole Fisk (223rd) rounded out the rest of the Bulldogs finishers.

Lady Bulldogs runners finish third in Edwardsville Invitational

The Highland Lady Bulldogs girls cross country team also put its best foot forward Saturday with a strong third-place finish in the 5K Edwardsville Invitational in Edwardsville.

HHS finished third in the field with 81 points. The Lady Bulldogs had six runners place in the top 30 as Grace Meyer and Julia Loeh led the way finishing eighth (20:27.50) and 17th (20:35.75), respectively.

Faith Brindley (18th), Jessica Borror (20th), Liv Heinzmann (26th), Paige Schaible (30th), Madalyn McCall (31st), Chloe Marti, and Maggie Von Hatten comprised the remaining finishers for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys Soccer

Waterloo 4, Highland 0

In a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup of Bulldogs, the HHS boys soccer team came up empty.

Waterloo’s offense was up to the task as Kyle Stewart scored two goals and Dalton Blanchard and Derek Young each added a goal, pushing Waterloo to a 4-0 conference win at Glik Park in Highland on Sept. 17.

Mascoutah 5, HHS 2

It was a tough end of the week for the Bulldogs soccer team as they shook of a rough first half at Mascoutah but still lost to the Indians 5-2 in a MVC contest Thursday.

Mascoutah was led by Lane Hoelscher, who drove the offense with two goals. The loss was the Bulldogs seventh straight as they dropped to 2-8 on the season, 0-3 in league action.

Boys Golf

HHS does well against Roxana, East Alton/Wood River

The Bulldogs boys golf club tuned in its best outing to date Thursday at Highland Country Club. HHS shot a team-low 152 score. Connor Reinarman was the medalist of the match, shooting a career-best 36.

Bulldogs finish fourth in Panther Classic

The Highland golf team enjoyed a productive day when they traveled to O’Fallon for the Panther Classic on Friday.

HHS turned in a solid effort at Tamarack Golf Course with a fourth place finish in the 16 team field as the Bulldogs shot a score of 321.

Evan Sutton took second place overall, shooting a 73 at 2 over par. Reinarman was 16th with an 81, Jaxton Black was 20th with an 82, Jake Brauns was 39th with an 86, Jack Massa finished fourth with an 87, and Reid Koishor was 79th with a score of 98.

Girls Golf

Lady Bulldogs take 3rd at Belk Park

The HHS Lady Bulldogs golf team got the week started Sept. 16 with a solid outing against Roxana, Waterloo, Civic Memorial and Alton Marquette in a match at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Highland finished third in the match with a 207 score behind first place Alton Marquette (170) and Waterloo (207). Civic Memorial was fourth, shooting a round of 221.

Meredith Kleimann led the way with a seventh place score of 60; Lia Baisden placed eighth with a score of 51. Maddie Noeltner took 10th place, shooting a 52. Claire Korte placed 14th (54), Lilly Barker finished in 18th place (58), and Macie Miles rounded out the Lady Bulldogs scoring with a 27th place score of 69.

HHS takes 2nd place in tri-match at Rolling Hills

A day after securing third place in a quad match, the HHS girls golf team turned in a strong effort in a tri-match at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey on Sept. 17.

Highland finished second to host Alton with a team score of 196. Alton won the match with a score of 181 and Jerseyville placed third with a score of 201.

Korte led all Lady Bulldog golfers with a 48 score and finished in fourth place. Barker and Kleinmann tied for sixth place with a score of 49. Baisden gave the Lady Bulldogs five top-10 finishers with an eighth place round of 50.

Noeltner and Miles rounded out the Lady Bulldogs contributions, placing 13th (53) and 16th (58), respectively.

Girls Tennis

HHS girls netters dispatch Waterloo

In another clash of Bulldogs, the Highland Lady Bulldogs tennis team traveled to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo and prevailed on the road.

HHS started strong in the singles flights and rolled to a 9-0 victory.

Lady Bulldogs overwhelm Collinsville

The Highland girls tennis team continued its red hot rolll, traveling to Collinsville and dispatching the Kahoks in short order, breezing to a 9-0 victory.

The outcome marked Highland’s seventh-straight shutout.

HHS slips past Triad

Highland’s shutout streak ended Thursday against MVC arch rival Triad, but the Lady Bulldogs still posted a thrilling 5-4 win at home.

Girls Volleyball

Highland def. Civic Memorial 2-0

On Sept. 17, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team got back on the right track with a 2 set victory over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial at Civic Memorial High School. The win was the conference opener and the first

Highland moves to 7-3 and gets its first win of the season in conference play.

Lady Bulldogs spikers in Charleston Tournament Championship

Last Saturday (Sept. 21) turned out to be a great day of volleyball for the Lady Bulldogs as they ventured to Charleston.

HHS won five straight matches including a 25-14, 25-15 win over Urbana and a 26-24, 25-16 victory over Teutopolis to claim the Lady Trojans Invitational at Charleston High School.

Junior outside hitter Bella LaPorta was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player and junior outside hitter Olivia Wilke was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Highland upped its win streak to seven games with the tournament championship and enters the final week of Septemeber at 13-3 overall.