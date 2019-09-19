Highland Around Town, Sept. 25 edition

Highland celebrates its 15th Art in the Park Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend.

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Thursday, Sept. 26:

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees Meeting — 9 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. Meetings held the last Thursday of each month. mct.org

▪ Janet Renko Retirement Reception — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bradford National Bank, 1100 Mercantile Drive, Highland. Janet Renko is retiring after 44 years in banking, 17 of which have been at Bradford National Bank. All friends, family and well-wishers are invited to attend.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Forest Park Owls — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park since December 2005. He will cover the hunting and feeding behaviors with photos and videos. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Thursday, Sept. 26, & Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ New Handbag Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, Ungacta conference room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. For information call Carol at 618-444-8217.

Friday, Sept. 27:

▪ Parade and Veterans Memorial Dedication — 10:30 a.m. Parade starts from Highland High School and ends at the Veterans Memorial at Rinderer Park, Highland. Bill Tschudy was a POW for seven years in Vietnam. A dedication of the POW/MIA addition of the Veterans Memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Tschudy will be at the HHS football game Friday night and inducted into the Highland Hall of Fame Saturday morning.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Fall Festival at Cedarhurst of Highland — 5-8 p.m. Cedarhurst of Highland, 220 Field Crossing Drive, Highland. Craft, direct sales and a health fair all in one. Flu shots available. 618-484-6340.

▪ 2019 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony: ‘A Night Among the Stars’ — 5:30 p.m. Morris University Center, Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Honoring eight remarkable graduates. Cocktail reception followed by dinner and an awards presentation. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at siue.edu/alumni/hall-of-fame. Free parking in Lot B.

▪ ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ — 7 p.m. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Come enjoy the showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Additional shows Saturday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 3. Tickets $3. All shows will be in the upstairs theater. thelorytheater.com

Friday, Sept. 27, & Saturday, Sept. 28:

▪ Marine Historical Society: Marine Artifacts Display — 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Marine Senior Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Display to include old photographs, postcards, pictures of Marine’s past and other items. Collection of Marine Township map plats dating back to the 1800s. The Society will have a collection of small bears for sale, ornaments and feed sack shopping bags.

▪ 5th annual Hot Air Balloons Over Marine — 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Marine Village Park, 200-300 block of N. Duncan St., Marine. Balloon glow Saturday evening. Food, drinks, activities, bounce house and much more. bomarine.org

Saturday, Sept. 28:

▪ Hazardous Waste Collection — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Godfrey Ball Fields, Lewis and Clark Community College, 1101 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Madison County is offering residents a free, household hazardous waste collection day. Business waste is not accepted. Reservations are required and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Make reservations online at recycleresponsibly.as.me

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ National Public Lands Day Celebration — 8 a.m. to noon. Little Prairie Nature Trail, located in the West Spillway Recreational Area, Carlyle. Event to focus on the restoration of the Little Prairie Nature Trail. Volunteers will help remove vegetation and spread rock to redefine the trail path. Volunteers who register by Friday, Sept. 27, will be eligible for one night of free camping at any non-reservable U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campground at Carlyle Lake. To receive free camping, volunteers must work a minimum of two hours. 618-594-2484 or carlylelake@usace.army.mil

▪ Ladies Who Lunch — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway, Highland. A progressive luncheon and shopping event. Enjoy food and drinks while shopping. Discounts, attendance prizes. Cost: $5 on day of event. Tickets must be purchased at Kloss Furniture. facebook.com/events/379795886064497

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Metro East Model Railroad Club, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Admission is free. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc

▪ Pokémon Go Day — 2-6 p.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Register early and get your own lanyard and trainer badge. Play Pokémon memory; get three of the same cards and win a prize. Lures will be placed on nearby Pokéstops during the event. facebook.com/events/673960613119382

Sunday, Sept. 29:

▪ St. Bernard Parish Wurstmarkt — 10 a.m. St. Bernard Church Parish Center, 206 N. Broadway, Albers. Mass with bluegrass music and grandparents/godparents blessing. Dinner served from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pork sausage and roast beef. Adults $11, children ages 6-12 $6, under 6 free. Basket raffle to benefit St. Bernard Faith Formation Program.

▪ ‘Epic Works’ Concert — 1-2 p.m. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert in conjunction with the Edwardsville Art Fair. Artist Clara Van Leuven will paint while the orchestra plays. Performance will feature guest conductor Mary Sweetin. facebook.com/events/2389471877757709

Tuesday, Oct. 1:

▪ Manufacturing Month Summit — 9 a.m. SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. Rep. Monica Bristow, Rep. Katie Stuart, Sen. Rachelle Crowe and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association will discuss programs and benefits available to small manufacturers in the metro-east. RSVP at https://forms.gle/m88CvQ7AMzuRRmCJA

▪ Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 19. St. Joseph’s Hospital St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. An eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $10. For information or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org

▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Eyitayo Akomolafe, visiting Fulbright Scholar at SIUE from Nigeria. Program: “NAIJA,” Against the Story Books: The Exaggerated Truths. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804 or 618-791-3341.

▪ Maternity Onto Motherhood — 7-9 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Program will help prepare expectant mothers for the arrival of their new baby. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland partners with its sister hospital HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese to provide expectant mothers with quality care for mom and baby, with access to prenatal testing and education in Highland in the Sullivan Conference Room. 618-526-5488.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ St. Mary’s Church semi annual Rummage and Bake Sale — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. (half price) Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday ($3 bag day). St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, & Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Sculpture on Campus 2019 — Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 4-9 p.m. Friday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art & Design Building, 75 S. Campus Drive, Edwardsville. The program allows up to 8-12 students per year to design and install outdoor sculpture throughout the campus. Students receive a stipend and the benefit of proposing, designing, and installing major sculptural works that are on view for a full year. Public lecture Wednesday at Art and Design West 1104. Friday’s events are a sculpture walk at 4 p.m. from the Art & Design Building, Awards at 6 p.m. at Art and Design West 1104 and an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. in the Art and Design Gallery.

Thursday, Oct. 3:

▪ Taste of GGAR — 5-7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. A sampling of food to benefit area food pantries. Cost: $10 donation per person in advance, $12 at the door. Under age 5 free. Tickets available at Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, #10 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon. 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you, then bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. The cookbook for October is “Skinnytaste One & Done” by Gina Homolka. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. To register or for more info call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

▪ Free Medicare and Financial Planning Seminar — 7-9 p.m. Immanuel United Church of Christ at Hamel, 5838 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. A representative from the Area Agency on Aging will present current information on Medicare, including things needed to know to make informed decisions for the upcoming enrollment period. RSVP to 618-633-2648 with the number of people attending.

Thursday, Oct. 3, & Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Conference on Illinois History — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Two days of experts sharing the latest research into Illinois history, from Abraham Lincoln’s social circle to immigration stories to the Equal Rights Amendment. It includes multiple sessions designed to help teachers earn professional-development credits and find new ways of bringing history to life in the classroom. www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov

Saturday, Oct. 5:

▪ Granite City Optimist Club annual Camelot Auction/Buffet Dinner — 6 p.m. St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Buffet dinner, raffles, 50/50, silent and oral auctions. All funds generated will be donated to Granite City area youth and youth-oriented organizations. Cost: $25 per person in advance. Deadline is Friday, Sept. 27. 618-797-0852 Monday through Thursday, or 618-304-9210 for tickets or donations.

Saturday, Oct. 12, & Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ Highland Art in the Park — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lindendale Park, Highland. Art, kids activities, entertainment, food and more. Juried art show featuring 11 categories of artwork by professional artists. Featuring plein air painting by John Denhouter, faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art and Design. Watch Denhouter’s progress as he paints over the weekend. highlandartscouncil.org

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital 2019 Fall Health Fair — 5:30-11 a.m. Highland Hope Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment due at time of pre-registration. Pre-registration available online at https://stjosephshighland.org/healthfair-2019 or in person in the main lobby of the hospital on these dates and times: 7-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 3; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6; and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 618-651-2739.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com