Highland Arts Council to celebrate 16th anniversary of Art in the Park

The Highland Arts Council is set to celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 16th annual Art in the Park event.

The two-day outdoor juried exhibit and sale of works by professional artists — which brings more than 9,000 attendees annually — will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Lindendale Park in Highland.

Free and open to the public, Art in the Park will feature original works in a wide range of art mediums, including painting, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking and mixed media. Artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale in outdoor booths from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A VIP preview party will also be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday before the event on Oct. 11.

“This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food and fun for children and adults,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, the event chairperson and president of the Highland Arts Council, the producer of Art in the Park. “We are pleased to be celebrating Art in the Park’s 16th successful year of showcasing the art culture of the region and the nation and bringing this directly to the community of Highland.”

Throughout the weekend, nearly 60 artists will share their art and some will give demonstrations at their booths. This year, a total of $9,000 cash prizes will be awarded in 11 categories. In addition, attendees will enjoy displays of youth art from talented students at local schools and participate in an interactive public art project that aims to tie the community together. One new addition will be a community-based participation art piece created by attendees made of dreamcatcher-like art wreaths.

“We hope to not only promote artists over the course of the weekend, but also to inspire new artists and art enthusiasts,” said Schuepbach. “There aren’t many other places where kids can start their own art collections with just a few dollars.”

The Art Gallery ... Just for Kids allows any child up to the age of 18 to purchase artwork donated by exhibiting artists for $5. In addition, young artists can create their own art projects in the “Kids Kreation” area.

Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment and delicious food and drinks. They will also learn about the Art Walk through Highland. Lindendale Park is handicap accessible and parking is free.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-in-the-park-attending/