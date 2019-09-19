Art in the Park artists tell their stories

Man uses chainsaw to carve a 13-foot sculpture from tree trunk Brian Willis, a chainsaw carved from Granite City, Ill., was commissioned to carve an old tree in the Square into a sculpture promoting the arts. He put the finishing touches on his masterpiece during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival o Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Willis, a chainsaw carved from Granite City, Ill., was commissioned to carve an old tree in the Square into a sculpture promoting the arts. He put the finishing touches on his masterpiece during the 15th annual Highland Street Art Festival o

Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception. The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 16th annual Art in the Park event.

At this free, two-day outdoor juried show, people will have time to meet nearly 60 artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork. How were they inspired to create it? What does it take to create such a piece? Where was the artist when the inspiration hit?

All this will happen during Art in the Park, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Lindendale Park in Highland, Illinois. Below is some info on the participating artists.

Brady Kesner

Brady Kesner, photographer from Highland, might tell people this: “In early summer, many ditches alongside the country roads near my home are filled with patches of orange lilies. I spent some quality time in a ditch just outside the town of Pierron, Illinois, to capture this image. The patch of lilies was plentiful and I was immersed in a sea of orange, while the loud trucks of farmers passed nearby. Composing carefully, I placed the end of my lens very close to a pair of lilies and used them to paint the soft orange color in this image. It’s a technique sometimes referred to as ‘shooting through.”

David Bailey

“I am fascinated and sometimes obsessed with the process of visualizing a shape in my mind’s eye and working through the engineering, mechanical and fabrication steps to build a finished piece,” said David Bailey, a jewelry artist from Alton. “It is always wonderful to behold a finished piece that came from the cosmos between my ears. “

Anna Repke

“I have found my passion,” says Anna Repke, a fabric/fiber artist from Chillicothe, Illinois. “Creating with wool ignites all the senses, touch, smell, vibrant colors and the results are magical! When people realize what they are looking at is wool, and they can touch the piece of art that is just begging to be petted, they usually exclaim, gasp and sigh. That is my goal, to touch the very core of a person with the wonder and beauty of felted art.”

Joseph Bodus

“My passion for art was the driving force that led me to further my education and pursue the field of graphic design and illustration. My main focus is drawing St. Louis and other surrounding cities historical buildings, landmarks, and iconic sports. I focus on detail and capturing an old vintage look to my drawings,” said Joseph Bodus, an artist from St. Louis who entered in the drawing/pastels category.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-in-the-park-attending/