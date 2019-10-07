The News Leader in Highland to recognize local veterans

SHARE COPY LINK

Coming soon, the Highland News Leader will be featuring one veteran every other week who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard during World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Afghanistan.

He or she will be sharing with readers their wartime experiences in an effort to create an appreciation for the many sacrifices made by our military men and women to keep America “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

As former President Calvin Coolidge said, “The country which forgets its defenders, will itself be forgotten.”

If you know of someone with a story to share, please contact Christie Massey at 618-316-4323 or online at Spitfire1121pi@hotmail.com. We want to share your story.