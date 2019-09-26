Be the first to hear artists’ stories at Art in the Park VIP preview party

Highland celebrates its 15th Art in the Park Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend.

Art in the Park will host a preview party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, prior to the two-day outdoor art show. Peoples’ pre-pledge dollars allow them to attend the preview party and use that money to buy art.

People will receive an opportunity for themselves and a guest to view artwork from more than 60 booths Oct. 11 before opening to the general public. Attendees can eat complimentary hors d’oeuvres, drink complimentary wine, and listen to live entertainment from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Jazz Combo.

Talk with the artists and use “art bucks” equaling pre-pledge dollars with any of the artists throughout the show. What people need to do is to send a check for $100 to Highland Arts Council, PO Box 33, Highland, IL 62249 with pre-pledge dollars in the memo. After they receive the pre-pledge dollars, the preview party invitation will be mailed. “Art bucks” in the amount of the pre-pledge dollars may be picked up at the preview party or any time during the show.





Here are stories from some of the artists.

Myron Fay

“Stained glass has a duality,” said Myron Fay, glass artist from Trenton. “One appearance when lit and another when it is not lit, which is sometimes subtle and other times, dramatic. Working with stained glass brings enjoyment by being able to craft pieces which reflect this duality and letting others see the beauty in stained glass.”

Cathy Schaefer

Cathy Schaefer, clay artist from Freeburg, said, “My love of ceramics started by taking my first classes at the San Diego Naval Base hobby shop. It was just a happy diversion. Ten years later, the chance to take classes again spurred renewed interest in ceramics, and it has been a never-ending process of learning, experimentation and development. I use a combination of slab building extrusion and hand-building.

Jill Kettler

Jill Kettler, fabric/fiber artist from Freeburg, said, “Hand-weaving is a very satisfying art. Each thread being repeatedly touched while warping the loom, contemplating how this particular fiber chosen will weave with the weft and pattern I will use. I am first invited by color to begin a weaving. The texture of the fiber determines what I will choose to weave.”

Rita Troller

“Inspired by nature, I try to spark appreciation of the intricacy and beauty of simple objects and familiar creatures. The use of traditional intaglio methods enables me to create detailed images of little bits of life,” said Rita Troller, an artist from Orland Park, Illinois, entered in the graphic design/printmaking category. “My prints attempt to awaken an appreciation of images we see every day yet never really look at.”

Family-friendly Art in the Park happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Lindendale Park in Highland. Enjoy the Kids Kreation area, Art Gallery ... Just for Kids, live music, food, and artwork. Art in the Park is celebrating its 16th successful year of showcasing the art culture of the region and the nation and bringing this directly to the community of Highland.

Lindendale Park is handicap accessible and parking is free. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-in-the-park-attending/