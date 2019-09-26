Highland Around Town, Oct. 2 edition

Watch a pancake artist make Pennywise the Dancing Clown Pancake artist Ben Daniels of Dancakes makes an edible creation from Stephen King’s “It” at the 14th annual Art in the Park in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pancake artist Ben Daniels of Dancakes makes an edible creation from Stephen King’s “It” at the 14th annual Art in the Park in 2017.

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Oct. 2:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ St. Mary’s Church semi-annual Rummage and Bake Sale — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. (half price) Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday ($3 bag day). St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 & Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Sculpture on Campus 2019 — Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 4-9 p.m. Friday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art & Design Building, 75 S. Campus Drive, Edwardsville. The program allows up to 8-12 students per year to design and install outdoor sculpture throughout the campus. Students receive a stipend and the benefit of proposing, designing, and installing major sculptural works that are on view for a full year. Public lecture Wednesday at Art and Design West 1104. Friday’s events are a sculpture walk at 4 p.m. from the Art & Design Building, Awards at 6 p.m. at Art and Design West 1104 and an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. in the Art and Design Gallery.

Thursday, Oct. 3:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 200 Healthcare Drive, Greenville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Community Engagement Forum — Noon. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. The community of Trenton and the surrounding areas are invited to attend this meeting to discuss the current state of the College and new developments at the College. Feedback and suggestions are valued, so please join the conversation. To RSVP or for more information, call 618-224-2666.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Taste of GGAR — 5-7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. A sampling of food to benefit area food pantries. Cost: $10 donation per person in advance, $12 at the door. Under age 5 free. Tickets available at Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, #10 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon. 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you, then bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. The cookbook for October is “Skinnytaste One & Done” by Gina Homolka. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. To register or for more info call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

▪ Free Medicare and Financial Planning Seminar — 7-9 p.m. Immanuel United Church of Christ at Hamel, 5838 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. A representative from the Area Agency on Aging will present current information on Medicare, including things needed to know to make informed decisions for the upcoming enrollment period. RSVP to 618-633-2648 with the number of people attending.

Thursday, Oct. 3, & Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Conference on Illinois History — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Two days of experts sharing the latest research into Illinois history, from Abraham Lincoln’s social circle to immigration stories to the Equal Rights Amendment. It includes multiple sessions designed to help teachers earn professional-development credits and find new ways of bringing history to life in the classroom. www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov

Friday, Oct. 4:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ ‘Dual Natures’: The Greenville Artist Guild Autumn Art Show — 6-8 p.m. Piety’s Art Gallery, 122 S. Second St., Greenville. Opening reception 7 to 10 p.m. Exhibition dates: Oct. 4-26. www.thegreenvilleartistguild.com

Saturday, Oct. 5:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Glen Carbon Heritage Museum annual Yanda Cabin Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 148 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Learn about trades from the past as they come to life before you. Blacksmith, corn grinding, rope making, tatting and music will all be available for friends and family to enjoy. The Cabin will be open for walk-through visits. Food will be provided by the local Kiwanis. This event is free and open to the public.

▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Great Artist Guitar Series: Lily Afshar — 8-10:30 p.m. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Who better to kick off the celebration of women in classical guitar than the first woman in the world to be awarded a Doctor of Music in Guitar Performance? Dr. Lily Afshar holds this claim to fame alongside her long list of equally as impressive accolades. Originally from Iran, her performance will feature Persian and Azerbaijani Ballads which are sure to delight. For tickets and information: stlclassicalguitar.org

Saturday, Oct. 5, & Sunday, Oct. 6:

▪ St. Michael’s Parish Oktoberfest — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Michael’s Parish, 415-419 E. Main St., Staunton. Saturday activities include a 5K run at 9 a.m., auction at 9:30 a.m., Robert Perry Band 7 p.m. Sunday includes a Polka Mass at 10 a.m., Tamburitzans at 11 a.m., The Gary Moore Band at 1 p.m., chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mo’ Pleasure Band at 5:30 p.m. Both days: Food, refreshments, games, raffles, laser tag, country store and more.

▪ Second annual Edwardsville Roots Festival & BBQ Competition — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Downtown City Park, 222 E. Park St., Edwardsville. Two days of family fun, music, food, drinks, arts, crafts, cornhole games and BBQ. Includes a Backyard & Pro Division BBQ Competition. This is a Community Give Back Event where proceeds go to local organizations. facebook.com/events/334977140531434

Sunday, Oct. 6:

▪ The Fest – Sunday Funday for a Cause — 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Olde Wicks Factory, 1100 Fifth St., Highland. A day full of events to benefit two local charities: Leaps of Love and Highland Animal Shelter. For the full schedule of events: facebook.com/events/389155341744137

▪ Blessing of the Animals — 1 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Event will take place on the walking track near the HealthPlex. Celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals. Pets of all kinds — and their people — are welcome. Donations will be accepted for the Clinton County Humane Society.

▪ Blessing of the Animals — 1 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave. Highland. Event will take place in the hospital’s Franciscan Healing Garden. Celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals. Pets of all kinds — and their people — are welcome. Donations will be accepted for the Highland Animal Shelter.

▪ Right to Life of Highland Association and Small Victories Pregnancy Outreach National Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. Intersection of Highway 40 and Illinois 143, Highland. Please arrive by 1:30 p.m. to register and pick out your sign. Stand with thousands of pro-lifers for one hour and pray to end abortion. Bring the whole family. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome and encouraged. This is a non-denominational, peaceful, prayerful event open to all. 618-654-5800.

Monday, Oct. 7:

▪ Just Older Youth Singers — Noon. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. Gathering will start with a light luncheon followed by handing out of lyric sheets. First practice will start at 1:30 p.m. Following practices will be on the following Mondays at 1:30 p.m. until performances start. A schedule will be handed out. Open to all former JOY Singers and those who like to sing Christmas songs. 618-972-1546.

Tuesday, Oct. 8:

▪ Listen. Lead. Share. In Edwardsville — 6-8 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Townhall meeting to learn about clean energy, job opportunities, and the latest legislation to protect the planet. RSVP at bit.ly/edwardsville1

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Haunting’ (1963) — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Kaskaskia College Concert — 7:30 p.m. Jane Knight Auditorium, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. First concert of the 2019-2020 season featuring the Kaskaskia College Concert and Jazz Bands under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 9:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ 15th annual Memorial Service for Domestic Violence Victims — 5:30-7 p.m. Alton Memorial Hospital, Healing Garden, 1 Memorial Drive, Alton. Light buffet afterwards. All are welcome. 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com

Saturday, Oct. 12, & Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ Highland Art in the Park — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lindendale Park, Highland. Art, kids activities, entertainment, food and more. Juried art show featuring 11 categories of artwork by professional artists. Featuring plein air painting by John Denhouter, faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art and Design. Watch Denhouter’s progress as he paints over the weekend. highlandartscouncil.org

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital 2019 Fall Health Fair — 5:30-11 a.m. Highland Hope Church, 12846 Daiber Road, Highland. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment due at time of pre-registration. Pre-registration available online at https://stjosephshighland.org/healthfair-2019 or in person in the main lobby of the hospital on these dates and times: 7-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6; and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 618-651-2739.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com