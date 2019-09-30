Highland Bulldogs sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Boys Golf

Mater Dei 154, Highland 159

The Bulldogs boys golf team came up just short in a dual match on Sept. 21 at Highland Country Club, falling to Mater Dei 154-159.

Highland’s Evan Sutton and Grant Goebel of Mater Dei tied for medalist honors shooting a 35 at 1 under par. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jack Massa with a 39, Reid Koishor with a 42, and Jake Brauns with a 43.

Highland clips Mascoutah to win MVC championship

In one of the closest matches in recent years, it was the Highland Bulldogs who prevailed to bring home some Mississippi Valley Conference hardware.

The Bulldogs edged Mascoutah by one shot — 329 to 330 — to win the conference title on Sept. 25 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Behind Mascoutah, the finishers were Triad (348), Waterloo (354), Jerseyville (367), and Civic Memorial (382).

Sutton was the medalist with a 76 score and finishing 4 over par. Masa was fourth (80), Koishor was ninth (86), Jaxton Black and Brauns finished 10th (87, 87), and Connor Reinarman finished 23rd in the field (94).

HHS takes 4th place at Central Best Ball Tournament

The Bulldogs boys golf team finished off the month of September pn a high note Sept. 28 in Centralia.

HHS finished fourth with a 233 score out of 16 teams in the Orphan Invitational Best Ball Tournament at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia.

Sutton and Brauns tied for second place overall, shooting a 70 at even par.

Girls Volleyball

Jerseyville takes down Highland

Three days after winning the Charleston Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs lost a tough three-set match at home to Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville, 26-24, 18-25, 22-25 on Sept. 24.

Highland def. Waterloo 25-14, 25-21

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team finished out the last week of September with a Mississippi Valley Conference road match at Waterloo. Highland started strong in the first game and held on late in the second game to claim a 25-14, 25-21 trump.

HHS entered the week at 14-4 overall.

Girls Golf

HHS wins in Granite City

A trip to The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City on Sept. 21 went very well for the Lady Bulldogs golf club.

Highland took first place in the tri-match, shooting a 204 score. Granite City shot 207 to finish in second place and Father McGivney was third with a score of 240.

First place medalist for the match was Highland’s Lilly Barker with a round of 48. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Claire Korte with a 51, Maddie Noeltner with a 52, and Maci Miles with a 53.

Highland finishes 13th place at O’fallon Lady Panther Invitational

The HHS girls golf team visited O’Fallon on Sept. 24 and competed in the Lady Panther Invitational at Tamarack Golf Course.

Highland finished 13th with a score of 419. Meredith Kleinmann led the Lady Bulldogs scorers with a 101 followed by Lia Basden (104), Miles (106), and Noeltner (108).

Lady Bulldogs split home tri-match with Columbia, Waterloo

It was a mixed bag day for the Lady Bulldogs golf team when HHS faced Waterloo and Columbia in a tri-match on Sept. 25 at Highland Country Club. Columbia bested Highland for first place with a winning score of 173. Highland was second with a score of 194 and Waterloo placed third with a score of 206.

Meredith Kleinman led the Lady Bulldogs with a low score of 47. Claire Korte (48), Lilly Barker (49), and Lia Basden (50) rounded out the HHS scoring.

Boys Soccer

Granite City 2, Highland 2

After losing seven games in the past two weeks, the Highland boys soccer team got a little break in their tough schedule.

The Bulldogs battled struggling Granite City for 80 minutes Sept. 23 and ended up with a 2-2 tie.

Jerseyville 2, Highland 0

Highland battled Jerseyville but came up short, as Ethan Snider scored a pair of goals to hand the Bulldogs a 2-1 loss at Glik Park in Highland on Sept. 24.

Drake King and Zac Schafer assisted on the goals for the Panthers.

Triad 5, Highland 0

Triad exploded for four first-half goals en route to a 5-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs on Sept. 26 at Triad High School. Travis Speer and Joe Wade paced the Knights potent scoring attack with two goals apiece.

HHS suffered its eighth shutout loss of the season and entered this week at 2-10-1 overall.