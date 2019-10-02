Next generation of artists learn from Highland Art in the Park event

SHARE COPY LINK

The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 16th annual Art in the Park event at Lindendale Park in Highland. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

At this free, two-day outdoor juried show, the kids will have multiple ways to enjoy and learn from the artists.

Kid’s Kreations

Kids can make their own art creations in the spirit of the event. Art materials will be provided free.

Art Gallery ... Just for Kids

Another important activity is the Art Gallery ... Just for Kids. With the help of the artists, children can discover the joy of choosing and owning a real piece of artwork — created by the exhibiting artists. The artists donate small pieces of art for the gallery and kids can purchase any item they want for only $5.

Painted faces, full stomachs

Youngsters can have their faces painted by Highland Arts Council members and volunteers. And if they get hungry, there are a wide variety of food vendors on site. Plus, restroom facilities are clean and handy.

Youth Art Exhibit

Visual art from schools and private art studios from surrounding communities will be exhibited on the main thoroughfare of Art in the Park. Everyone is invited to see what the youth are capable of at the exhibit.

Raffle — people could win $500 to buy art

By purchasing one of our raffle tickets, you have the opportunity to win $500 in art. If your name is drawn, you may choose up to $500 worth of art from the exhibiting artists - from one artist or from multiple artists - one piece of art or as many as you can purchase for $500. Tickets are $5/ticket or 5 for $20. Raffle tickets will be available at the show on October 12-13, 2019 at the hospitality booth.

People can listen to the stories of nearly 60 artists and purchase their favorite.

Barry Wallace

“My collagraphs,” said Barry Wallace, graphic design/printmaking artist from Collinsville, “are intaglio ink embossings, drawings and photographs that are ink transferred to Arches paper. The embossing plates use epoxy, modeling paste, found objects and textural materials. It is embossed thru an etching press. My vision is an expression of my love of color. The subject often speaks to me, whispering a question or statement that isn’t there at first glance. As I work on an image it continues to speak to me, and it feels almost like I am having an intimate conversation, like it’s telling me its secrets.”

Eliza Jane Piazza

Eliza Jane Piazza, jewelry artist from Evansville, Indiana said, “I love creating beautiful jewelry that inspire and deeply connect with people. Nothing is more satisfying, and it feeds my soul. Some of my inspirations are drawn from favorite books, stories, images and symbols, as well as a deep respect for life and a love of nature. When my pieces speak to others, I am grateful for where my journey as an artist has taken me.”

Nancy Weck

“Relationships existing among natural forms intrigue me, these might appear in abstract form or be representational. Clay enables me to draw in three dimensions, creating form from memories of images that inspire me,” said Nancy Weck, clay artist from Columbia.

Kotah Moon

“My art is an expression of my Spirituality and Faith in our Creator and Mother Earth,” explained Kotah Moon, sculpture artist from Evansville, Indiana. “I derive my inspiration from prayer, dreams, meditation, truth, myth, and the energy of theland and nature. I use only metals that have lost their usefulness, to not leave much of an eco-footprint with my art. If I couldn’t form metal with my hands it wouldn’t have the key ingredient ... my energy.”