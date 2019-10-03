Highland Around Town, Oct. 9 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Wednesday, Oct. 9:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ 15th annual Memorial Service for Domestic Violence Victims — 5:30-7 p.m. Alton Memorial Hospital, Healing Garden, 1 Memorial Drive, Alton. Light buffet afterwards. All are welcome. 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com

Thursday, Oct. 10:

▪ Maryville Harvest Market — 4-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Celebrate the end of the growing season and all things fall. Half farmers’ market, half party with live music, food trucks and beverages.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ ‘Know Your Medicare Benefits’ Seminar — 6 p.m. HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Cedar Community Room, 200 Health Care Drive, Greenville. Jill Ohnesorge, executive director for the Senior Center, will conduct this free seminar. From 5:30-6 p.m. a light dinner will be offered for those attending.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library, Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. David Axtell will give a presentation on “A Tale of Two Brothers,” Thomas and Daniel Axtell. Guests are always welcome.

Friday, Oct. 11:

▪ Minimum Wage Summit — 7:45-11:30 a.m. Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, Maryville. Event will cover tax credits, restrictions for tipped employees, concerns for those making $15/hour plus now, the potential loss of the tax credit fallout and more. Should be attended by business owners, human resource managers, decision makers, leaders and companies with employees who qualify for tax credits. Registration: 618-667-8769 or troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ City Wide Garage Sale: Marine — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. City of Marine, 320 N. Vernon, Marine. Browse through children’s clothing, appliances, books, furniture, antiques, collectibles and more.

▪ Highland Art in the Park — 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lindendale Park, 2020 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Friday: Preview Party for Artists, Sponsors and VIP Guests. Art, kids activities, entertainment, food and more. Juried art show featuring 11 categories of artwork by professional artists from throughout the country. Featuring plein air painting by John Denhouter, faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art and Design. Watch Denhouter’s progress as he paints over the weekend. highlandartscouncil.org

Saturday, Oct. 12:

▪ Damiansville Village-wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Damiansville, exit 34 off Interstate 64, 3 miles south of Albers. Some sales will also be open Friday, Oct. 11. Something for everyone.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Howl-O-Ween Pet Party & Street Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. This pet-friendly, family-friendly event has something for all ages. Walk your four-legged friends up and down the street lined with all sorts of fun vendors. Keep an eye out for exciting demos happening throughout the day. Visit the Kid’s Pavilion with new games and activities this year for kids of all ages. Take a break and listen to live music at either of two band locations. Support local businesses and eat at a variety of fare from food trucks and food vendors. Hosted by Partners 4 Pets, who will offer on-site adoptions with reduced fees. facebook.com/events/1284817788352571

▪ G.R.O.W. Showcase — 1-3 p.m. Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. As a Unit of the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education, you are invited to “Get Rich On Wisdom.” If you have them to spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items for the local Women’s Shelter and Food Pantry. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Oct. 13:

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Aviston Legion Auxiliary Holiday Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items only. Held in conjunction with the Legion Pork and Beef Dinner.

▪ Fall Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. All-you-can-eat pork sausage, roast beef, sauerkraut, backbones, potatoes, vegetables, homemade pies and cakes, beverages.

▪ Shooting Match Meat Raffle & Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 321, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. Turkey, pork sausage, bacon, pork steak and pork loin raffles, 12 and under BB gun shoot, drink specials. All-you-can-eat pork sausage and roast pork dinner. 618-588-4182.

▪ Friedens UCC Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St., Troy. Buffet menu includes grilled pork sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, coffee, tea and dessert. Adults $10, children ages 5 to 10 $5, ages 4 and under free. Carry-outs and curb service $10. For curbside service call 618-667-6535.

▪ Dance at Lindendale Park Ballroom — 2-5 p.m. Lindendale Park Ballroom, 2005 Parkhill Drive, Highland. Music by the Rendition Band.

Monday, Oct. 14:

▪ Annual Give Kids a Smile Day — 7:30 a.m. to noon. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Dental Medicine, building 263, 2800 College Ave., Alton. Offering free comprehensive dental care, including examinations, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns and extractions. Children qualified to participate in the event are those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs. Registration is first-come, first-served beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the gym, building 281, located on Annex St. off College Ave. Registration closes at noon. 618-474-7200.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

Tuesday, Oct. 15:

▪ Community Heartsaver CPR AED American Heart Training Course — 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Sullivan Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The course is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required. 618-651-2583 or caitlin.sullivan@hshs.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Addams Family’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Clinton County Home and Community Education Association presents Uncork the Holidays — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1471 Fairfax St., Carlyle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes a cooking demonstration using dairy products that pair nicely with wine by renowned Chef Rob from Prairie Farms Dairy, wine tastings from local wineries, local vendors and their products, a raffle with prizes and more. Food available for purchase. Contact Diane Sinclair at 618-594-3669 for reservations or to reserve a table.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. The lesson for living is “All About Pumpkins.” Priscilla Plocher and Janet Huene will be the lesson presenters and provide refreshments. Come dressed for Halloween.

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Thursday, Oct. 17:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary Shoe Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Men’s and women’s shoes will be available in various styles and colors. Brands include Kogs, Dansko, Alegria, Vera Bradley and many more.

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ ‘Just Walk’ With a Doc — Noon to 1 p.m. Greenville University, Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St,. Greenville. Benjamin Jarrett, M.D., will lead the walk and discuss the upcoming flu season and flu shots. Walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this free program.

▪ Mixed Media Art — 5:30-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting ways to create art. For the purpose of this class, Greta Pastorello will mainly focus acrylic, oil pastels, and paper. Participant needs to bring: Bristol paper/pad, size 12 paint brush — optional items: oil pastels, and items below. The library will provide: some oil pastels, acrylic paint, pencils and erasers, scissors, and glue. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ Minimum Wage Updates for Employers Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., Collinsville. Get updates on the new minimum wage law and how it may affect your business. Free parking. Light lunch provided. Fee: $15. Space is limited. To register: https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31502. 618-650-2929.

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ St. Jacob Township Flu Immunization — 3-6 p.m. St. Jacob United Church of Christ Heritage Hall, 207 W. Main, St. Jacob. Free flu immunizations will be given to residents ages 18 years and older. Also available is a free eye screening provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency is required. For information: Scott Rose, 618-644-4519; Diane Frey, 618-644-9319; Tom Carson, 618-644-3981; Emmitt Sowash, 618-920-5003; Lori Daiber, 618-644-5459; Kevin Staas, 618-644-8174.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online through Oct. 25 at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com