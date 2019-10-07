Highland Bulldogs sports report, Oct. 9 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Girls Cross Country

Highland girls harriers take 2nd place at Springfield Invite

A trip to Springfield on Sept. 28 turned out very well for the Lady Bulldogs cross country club.

HHS placed second in the 14-team field with 79 points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jessica Borror, Julia Loeh, Grace Meyer, and Faith Brindley had outstanding days as they medaled and finished 11th (20:02), 12th (20:15), 13th (20:17), and 19th (20:47), respectively, overall in the race.

Madalyn McCall (32nd), Liv Heinzmann (40th), and Paige Schaible rounded out the Lady Bulldogs finishers.

Lady Bulldogs win Triad Invitational Meet for second consecutive season

It was a perfect day all around for the Highland girls cross country team on Oct. 2. Highland competed in the Triad Invitational at Triad High School and in the Lady Bulldogs’ best performance to date, won the 15-team meet with 38 first place points.

The win at Triad was the second-straight invitational championship for HHS.

Loeh, Borror, and Brindley led the way with three Top 10 finishes. Loeh placed 3rd (20:25.56), Borror placed 4th (20:38.61), and Brindley came in 10th place (21:44.31). Schaible placed 12th (22:03.88), and Heinzmann finished 17th (22:36.86).

Highland girls finish 3rd at Peoria Invitational

A trip to Peoria on Oct. 5 turned out very well for the Highland girls cross country team.

The Lady Bulldogs harriers took third place in the team standings at the Peoria High School Invitational at DetWiler Park. Loeh and Borror finished 21st and 25th, respectively. In the Jacksonville Invitational, Maddie Dortch won her flight and Chloe Marti, Danielle Little, and Britin Machuca all medaled in their race in the Jacksonville meet.

Boys Cross Country

Highland places 2nd at Triad event

On Oct. 2, the Highland boys cross country also competed at the Triad Invitational and the Bulldogs had an outstanding day of competition. Highland placed second in the 19-team field with 75 points. Nick Hanratty turned in a superb outing as he placed second place overall, clocking the course in a time of 16:51.78.

Josh Loeh, Brylee Portell, and Easton Rosen also stood out as they placed in the top 20 finishers. Loeh placed 12th (17:45.63), Portell placed 15th (18:04.09), and Rosen came in 17th (18:08.06).

HHS boys finish 4th at Springfield Invite

The Highland boys cross country team finished off September well, thanks to a fourth place team finish at the Springfield Cross Country Invite on Sept. 28.

Rosen, Hanratty, and Ethan Augstin all medaled in the boys 3-mile race. Rosen placed fifth (16:33), Hanratty turned in a 7th place finish (16:39), and Augustin closed a 17:46 to take 26th place.

Portell finished in 42nd place (18:32).

Bulldogs Harriers win Jacksonville Invitational

Oct. 6 proved to a be a great day for the HHS boys cross country team.

Highland ran hard and prevailed with a first place finish to win the Jacksonville Invitational in Jacksonville.

Flight winners for the Bulldogs included Rosen at No. 2, Portell at No. 4, and Augustin at No. 5

Rosen placed second overall at No. 3 and Hanratty took third place at No. 1.

Boys Golf

Highland 154, Waterloo 173, Triad 174

It was a good day on the links for the Highland boys golf club Oct. 2. Highland took top honors in a tri-meet at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville over Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Waterloo and Triad. The Bulldogs shot a 154 to win the match while Waterloo and Triad finished with scores of 173 and 174, respectively.

Medalist Evan Sutton shot a superb 33 on the course. Jaxton Black (39), Jack Massa (40), and Jake Brauns rounded out the scoring for HHS.

Highland 162, Breese Central 176

For the second time in as many days, the Bulldogs golf team came out on top in match play. HHS outshot Breese Central for a 162-176 victory on Oct. 3 at Highland Country Club.

Jake Brauns excelled as the match medalist with a low score of 39. Sutton, Massa, and Black also fared well as they were just two strokes behind Brauns, each shooting a 41.

Girls Golf

Lady Bulldogs place 3rd in MVC Tournament

The Highland girls golf team had another strong performance on the course as HHS finished third in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Oct. 2 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Highland finished third with a course score of 406.

Lilly Barker and Maci Miles tied for ninth place and also earned all-conference honors. Meredith Kleinmann and Claire Korte tied for 14th place, Lia Basden took 23rd place, and Maddie Noeltner finished 31st overall.

Highland finishes 13th in Gary Bair Tournament

The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Gair Bair Tournament on Oct. 3 at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville. HHS placed 13th in the tournament overall.

Korte led the Lady Bulldogs with a seventh place finish, shooiting a 91. Barker finished 11th with a 99, Kleinmann was 12th with a 103, and Basden placed 13th overall with a 105 score.

Mascoutah 202, Triad 204, Waterloo 216, Triad 174

On Sept. 30 the Lady Bulldogs golfers squared off with Mississippi Valley Conferences foes Mascoutah and Triad. HHS finished behind first-place Mascoutah and second place Triad as the Indians won the tri-match with a 202 low score. Triad was second with a 204 score and the Lady Bulldogs shot a 216 for the day.

Noeltner and Kleinmann tied for fifth overall each shooting a 52. Raeghan Hendricks place eighth with a 54, Korte shot a 55 for 10th place, Basden fired a 57 to take 15th place and Barker and Miles tied for 17th place with a score of 62.

Boys Soccer

Civic Memorial 2, Highland 1

The Bulldogs soccer team defense held Civic Memorial in check throughout on Sept. 30 but timely goals from Zach Depping and Nick Vaughn allowed the Eagles to escape Glik Park in Highland with a hard-fought 2-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win.

The Bulldogs got their lone goal in the second half.

Zach Tincher picked up the victory in goal for Civic Memorial.

Highland 2, Marion 0

HHS snapped a three-game losing streak Oct. 3, thanks to as 2-0 nonconference victory over Marion at Glik Park in Highland.

The win moved Highland to 3-11-1 on the season.

Girls Volleyball

Highland defeats Mascoutah 25-16, 25-19

For the fourth time in 10 days, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team emerged victorious on the court. Highland traveled to MVC rival Mascoutah on Oct. 1 and served and spiked their way to a 25-16, 25-19 conference road win.

Highland handles Civic Memorial 2-0

It was another strong night for the Lady Bulldogs, as they defeated Civic Memorial on Oct. 3 at home. Highland dug, and clawed its way past Civic Memorial in two games to win a Mississippi Valley Conference match on “Dig For A Cure” night at Highland High School.

HHS improved to 16-4 and 5-1 in MVC play with the win.