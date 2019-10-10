Highland Around Town, Oct. 16 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Kaskaskia College Fall Choir Concert — 7 p.m. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall. The college choirs will perform in collaboration with the Mater Dei High School Choir, under the direction of Blake Korte. Free and open to the public.

Thursday, Oct. 17:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary Shoe Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Men’s and women’s shoes will be available in various styles and colors. Brands include Kogs, Dansko, Alegria, Vera Bradley and many more.

▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com

▪ ‘Just Walk’ With a Doc — Noon to 1 p.m. Greenville University, Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St,. Greenville. Benjamin Jarrett, M.D., will lead the walk and discuss the upcoming flu season and flu shots. Walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this free program.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Oct. 18:

▪ Minimum Wage Updates for Employers Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., Collinsville. Get updates on the new minimum wage law and how it may affect your business. Free parking. Light lunch provided. Fee: $15. Space is limited. To register: https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31502. 618-650-2929.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 3:30 p.m. Extreme Business Builders, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, Oct. 19:

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ The Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 138 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Rain or shine. Local produce, jewelry, furniture and much more. goshenmarket.org

▪ Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off — Noon to 3 p.m. Argosy Casino Alton, #1 Piasa St., Alton. The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chili chefs (both amateur and professional) to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories in this fiery competition. Admission $6 for adults, $3 for children. visitalton.com

▪ Highland Choral Parents Association Second annual Mouse Races — 7 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission. Bets are $2 each. There will be 10 races of six lanes each in addition to roulette. Lottery tree, 50/50 drawing. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks. Treats will be available for purchase. Open to the public and family-friendly. For information: shannonmallrich@hotmail.com

Sunday, Oct. 20:

▪ Marine Lions Club and Marine Library All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Marine Lions Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and orange juice. Cost: $10 adults, $4 children ages 4-12, ages 3 and under eat free. Call carry-outs $10.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maryville Knights of Columbus, 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ BBQ Fundraiser for Jeanette ‘Netter’ Schuster — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grantfork Bowl, 302 E. Pocahontas Road, Grantfork. Pork steaks, pork burgers, brats, hotdogs, potato salad, baked beans and chips available. Eat-in, carry-out, local deliveries within 5-mile radius available. Bake sale, 50/50 drawing, baskets drawing. To donate financially, bake goods, or raffle items: 618-444-2940 or 618-410-2424. For barbecue pre-orders or local deliveries: 618-593-8256 or 618-974-9386.

▪ 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest — Noon to 5 p.m. Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District featuring live music, arts and craft booths, games, trolley tours, large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles. Food booths and informational booths limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. Event organizers are still looking for vendors. Vendor applications and information are available online at historic-leclaire.org or by calling 618-920-5333.

Monday, Oct. 21:

▪ Kaskaskia College Visiting Writers Series: Allison Joseph — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Allison Joseph will read from her award-winning book of poetry, “Confessions of a Barefaced Woman.” Free and open to the public. For mature audiences. 618-545-3241.

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Oct. 22:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wilbur Trimpe Middle School, 910 Second St., Bethalto. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Halloween. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Poltergeist’ (1982) — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ St. Jacob Township Flu Immunization — 3-6 p.m. St. Jacob United Church of Christ Heritage Hall, 207 W. Main, St. Jacob. Free flu immunizations will be given to residents ages 18 years and older. Also available is a free eye screening provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency is required. For information: Scott Rose, 618-644-4519; Diane Frey, 618-644-9319; Tom Carson, 618-644-3981; Emmitt Sowash, 618-920-5003; Lori Daiber, 618-644-5459; Kevin Staas, 618-644-8174.

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

▪ Drug Take-Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Drop-off location in the building’s back parking lot on Second St. Accepting the following unused or expired medications: prescription tablets and capsules, small, pint-size bottles of cough syrup (cap must be securely fastened), over-the-counter tablets and capsules, vitamins. Not accepted: needles and syringes, air cylinders, illicit substances. 618-692-6280.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online through Friday, Oct. 25 at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com