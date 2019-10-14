Highland Bulldogs sports report, Oct. 16 edition

SHARE COPY LINK

Girls Cross Country

Lady Bulldogs win Madison County large schools championship

Tuesday was another big day for the Highland girls cross country team. Just three days after taking third in the Peoria High School Invitational, the Lady Bulldogs raced to a first-place finish to claim the Madison County large schools division championship in Wood River.

The Lady Bulldogs captured the title with 28 first place points. Jessica Borror (25th, 18:47), Grace Meyer (33rd, 19:00), and Faith Brindley (42nd, 19:10) were all top 45 finishers for Highland. Liv Heinzmann placed 70th, Madalyn McCall placed 87th, and Paige Shaible placed 115th to round out scorers for HHS.

Boys Cross Country

Highland boys finish 5th at Madison County large school meet

The HHS boys cross country team looked to put its best foot forward at the Madison County large schools meet. Highland finish fifth in the meet with 120 points, with Nick Hanratty and Easton Rosen emerging as the top finishers for the Bulldog harriers.

Hanratty placed in the top 10 in fourth place with a time of 15:59.05 and Rosen also had strong day finishing ninth in the race, clocking the course in 16:02.85.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 3, Highland 2

The soccer Bulldogs started strong Oct. 7, battling Columbia to a 2-2 first-half tie. But Highland ultimately fell to the Eagles 3-2 at GCS Ballpark.

Jerseyville 4, Highland 1

Highland traveled to Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville on Tuesday and the night did not turn out well. Alex Roach gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with a goal at 32:02 of the first half, but Ethan Snider answered with a goal for the Panthers just six minutes later.

In the second half, the Panthers offense got rolling as Snider scored two more goals for a hat trick and Cole Miller added a goal, as the Panthers beat Highland 4-1.

Waterloo 1, Highland 0

Eli Gardner struck for a first half goal for Waterloo and Waterloo goalie Sam Ward made it stand up as visiting Highland suffered a 1-0 Mississippi Valley Conference road defeat Thursday.

Boys Golf

Highland golfers win Class 2A Centralia Regional

The Highland boys golf team started off its postseason in strong fashion Oct. 7, storming to the Class 2A Regional championship with a first-place finish at Greenview Country Club in Centralia.

HHS topped the nine-team field with a first-place round of 321 to win the team standings.

Jaxton Black was third with a 77. Jack Massa and Evan Sutton also placed in the top 10, placing fourth (78) and ninth (81), respectively.

Jake Brauns finished 16th, Connor Reinarman was 28th, and Reid Koishor finished in 32nd place.

Girls Golf

Highland 195, Alton 202

In their final tune-up before postseason play, the Lady Bulldogs golf team won at home. Highland outshot Alton 195-202 in a dual match Oct. 7 at Highland Country Club.

Claire Korte took home match medalist honors, shooting a nine-hole score of 40.

Meredith Kleinmann was fourth with a 48, Maci Miles was sixth with a 53, and Lilly Barker took seventh with a 54.

Lady Bulldogs golfers place 4th in Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional

The Highland Lady Bulldogs golf team will have a few players moving into the sectional round of the Class 1A postseason.

HHS placed fourth in the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional Tournament on Thursday at Effingham Country Club. Korte, Kleinmann, and Barker all made the cut and will will advance to the sectional tournament.

Korte shot a 95, Kleinmann fired a 101, and Barker shot a 104.

Girls Tennis

Highland 9, Jerseyville 0

The Lady Bulldogs tennis team continued its roll in dual match play thanks to a strong 9-0 shutout of Mississippi Valley Conference rival Jerseyville on Oct. 7 at home.

Highland 9, Granite City 0

In nonconference action Tuesday, the HHS girls tennis team once again dominated, cruising to a decisive 9-0 shutout win on Senior Night against Granite City.

Girls Volleyball

Highland def. Triad 25-14, 25-19

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team continued its torrid Mississippi Valley Conference hot streak by winning again Tuesday at Triad High School. HHS swept Triad in straight sets 25-14 and 25-19.

It was the fourth-straight MVC victory for Highland and the fourth in five games.

Altamont 2, Highland 0

The Lady Bulldogs fell to Altamont in two sets Saturday morning in losing their opening match in Pool B play in the Highland Invitational at Highland.

Breese Central defeats Highland 23-25, 25-22, 15-13

Highland went 2-1 in Pool B play to advance to the championship semifinals against Breese Central. The Lady Bulldogs won the first set 25-23, but lost the next two sets 22-25, and 13-15 to fall into the third place game.

Highland takes down East St. Louis 25-21, 25-18 for 3rd place in Highland Invitational

Just a few hours after dropping a hard-fought championship semifinal match to Breese Central in three sets, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team rebounded against East St. Louis.

HHS posted a 25-21, 25-18 decision to win third place in the tournament Saturday.

Highland, which finished went 3-2 in the two-day event, moved to 20-5-1 on the season.

Girls Tennis

Lady Bulldogs netters fare well in singles on first day of MVC Tournament

The Highland girls tennis started strong on the opening day of play in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament at Triad High School.

Highland had four first place winners in singles play and two second place finishers.

Taylor Fleming won the No. 1 singles flight, Ashlen Deluca won at No. 2 singles, Kate Feldmann took the No. 3 singles flight, and Sydney Basler captured the No. 5 singles division. Hanna Geest placed second at No. 4 singles, and Brianna Helm finished second at the No. 6 singles spot.

The Lady Bulldogs competed in the doubles portion of the tournament Monday.