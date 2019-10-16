Poettker Construction Company opens new 40,000-square-foot headquarters

SHARE COPY LINK

Poettker Construction Company recently cut the ribbon on a new, 40,000-square-foot headquarters.

Company president Keith Poettker said the company previously had been operating out of five separate buildings, but now will all be under the same roof in a central building more than 30 percent larger than the previous workspaces.

The new facility is located at 400 S. Germantown Road in Breese.

“We’re thrilled to have all our employees finally collaborating under the same roof,” Poettker said. “We’re optimistic that our facility will not only encourage better communication across our departments but will position us as a premier employer to recruit and retain top talent. We’re excited to use our new facility as a marketing tool in that sense. “

According to the press release, Poettker Construction Company is a second-generation family-owned construction company and one of the top 75 largest general contractors in the Midwest. Poettker noted the plan for this new headquarters was rooted in a two-fold purpose.

“We wanted to celebrate the vision and craftsmanship of the Poettker team and demonstrate our skills and capabilities to our clients, as well as offer employees the best possible environment in which to grow and expand their career while ensuring work-life balance,” Poettker stated in the press release.

Inspired by the traditional style of German bank barns, the press released noted the new headquarters’ exterior facade complements the history and values of the Breese community while featuring materials and finishes prominent in Poettker’s portfolio: Structural steel framing, concrete, exposed glulam beams, masonry, metal wall panels, wood plank siding, and standing seam metal roofing. Visible from multiple elevations, the sharp pitch in the spine of the central roof is reminiscent of traditional barn roofs and serves as a core visual element that pulls the side structure together into a unified, organic whole.

‘A beautiful building’

Among the new headquarters’ prime features is an outdoor sanctuary incorporating a lake with a waterfall and two fountain features, landscaping and entertaining areas, the press release stated. The back of the building features a walk-out lower level with a covered gallery that echoes passages built on the sheltered side of German barns. The gallery leads to the 1/3-mile walking path.

“The facility is a beautiful building,” Poettker said. “The architect (Oculus Inc.) really listened and was able to create something that complements our culture and the surrounding rural area. From the exposed connections and cross bracing to wood laminated beams, the intricate details captured in the structural framing of the building really showcase Poettker’s capabilities of working with a variety of material components in unique and interesting ways.”

Other amenities, as noted in the press release, include:

An expansive lobby and guest lounge boasting 37-foot ceilings with sightlines to the exterior lake and natural elements;

Cubicles tailored toward a 21st century environment, including sit-to-stand workstations and open collaboration concepts;

Geothermal HVAC system, solar panel farm and LED lights to reduce energy consumption by 75 percent along with reducing the carbon footprint by 65 percent;

Health and wellness facilities available on site, including a 24/7 fitness center equipped with lockers and bathrooms, and a dedicated health wellness room; and

In-house training room with real time conversation features that can accommodate 100 people.

“The new facility was built for our employees,” Poettker said. “Our teams have been operating at such a high caliber, they really deserve a space where they can grow and expand their career while ensuring work-life balance. The building doesn’t quite complement that effort, but it comes close. Our hope is for current and future employees to take pride in working at Poettker.”

According to the press release, the headquarters opening comes alongside recent success in the company including the opening of a Southeast regional office in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as leadership promotions to accommodate strategic growth within the company.

“Next year we’re celebrating our 40th year in business and there is no better way to honor our company culture, community and longtime employees than a beautiful new headquarters that reflects the professionalism and skills of our employees while honoring our culture and heritage,” Poettker stated in the press release.

“We’re very proud of the collaboration among all firms and consultants throughout the development of our vision and look forward to continuing to be a premier leader in attracting and retaining the most talented construction professionals in order to continue our growth while maintaining exceptional service for our clients.”

St. Louis-based Oculus Inc. served as the architect and interior designer of record and Aviston-based Netemeyer Engineering Associates Inc. served as civil engineer, as noted in the press release. Other design consultants included IMEG of St. Louis as structural engineer, BRiC Partnership of Belleville as the MEPFP coordinator and DTLS of St. Louis as the landscape architect.

“We had a vision for a new facility back in 2010 when we were growing at the seams, but it wasn’t feasible in the wake of the recession. I’m glad we waited,” Poettker said. “Now, nearly a decade later, we finally have a modern headquarters that employees are proud to work at. We’re excited to open our doors to the public and show them what our team is capable of building.”

Open house, moving forward

Poettker Construction, which opened in 1980, will host an open house of its new headquarters from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

Moving forward, Poettker looks forward to celebrating year 40.

“I think we are showing that smaller towns like Breese and the surrounding communities are capable to support strong business growth,” he said. “We can be a premier employer for the metro-east area, and we are hoping that this new facility is going to help us retain our top talent and give back to the local businesses and communities that have been integral to our growth.”

For more information about Poettker Construction, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.