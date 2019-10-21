Bulldogs sports report

Boys Cross Country

HHS Boys finish 4th in MVC Championship meet

The Bulldogs boys cross country team ventured to Principia College and turned in a solid showing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship meet on Oct. 17. HHS finished in fourth place with 85 points.

Easton Rosen and Nick Hanratty led the way for the Bulldogs as Rosen placed 3rd (15:56.40), and Hanratty took fourth place (16:02.70) overall. Josh Loeh was Highland’s other top 20 finisher as he placed 17th (16:56.80) in the three-mile race.

Rosen and Hanratty earned All-Conference honors for their top finishes.

Girls Cross Country

Highland girls win MVC Championship meet

Everything that the Highland girls cross country team did work to perfection on Oct. 17. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Principia College in Elsah and thanks to six top 15 finishers, rolled to an easy win in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship meet.

Highland scored 35 points as the Lady Bulldogs easily outpaced second place Mascoutah for the conference title.

Julia Loeh placed 3rd (19:25.50), Faith Brindley placed 6th (19:54.30), Grace Meyer came in 7th place (19:58.40), Liv Heinzmann placed 9th (20:13.10), and Maddie Dortch placed 10th (20:24.70), as Highland placed five runners in the top 10 finishers of the race.

Paige Schaible rounded out the Lady Bulldogs’ strong day on the course, placing 15th with a time of 20:46.30.

Loeh, Brindley, Meyer, Heinzmann, Dortch, and Schaible all earned All-Conference honors for their strong finishes.

Girls Tennis

The Lady Bulldogs finished off their two days at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament at Triad High School with another strong day.

HHS won took second in two of three doubles matches and won it’s No. 2 doubles match.

Kate Feldmann and Ashlen Deluca claimed second place at No.1 doubles. Taylor Fleming and Brianna Helm won their No. 2 two doubles flight, and Krista Rittenhouse and Nicole Knackstedt placed second at No. 3 doubles.

Highland won the team competition of the match with 46 points. Triad finished in second place.

HHS netters qualify three entries for Class 1 state tournament

Day one of the Class1A Centraila sectional on Oct. 18went well for the Lady Bulldogs tennis team as three entries made the cut for next weekend’s Class 1A tournament. Taylor Fleming and Kate Feldmann made the cut in singles play. In doubles play, the pairs of Ashlen Deluca and Nicole Knackstedt along with Brianna Helm and Krista Rittenhouse qualified for state.

On the second day of the tournament at Centralia, Fleming won the No. 1 singles division and Feldmann placed first in the No. 4 singles flight to qualify for the Class 1A tournament.

HHS also claimed the top doubles flight as Deluca and Knackstedt won the number one doubles championship.

Girls Volleyball

Highland def. Jerseyville 25-7, 25-20

A road trip to Jerseyville on Tuesday, Oct. 17 turned out very well for the HHS girls volleyball team. Highland which placed third in its Invitational tournament last weekend, defeated the host Panthers in two sets, 25-7, and 25-20 for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

The Lady Bulldogs moved to 21-6 (7-1 in conference play) with the win.

Mater Dei def. Highland 25-18, 25-23

Another road trip awaited the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team when Highland trekked to Breese to face Mater Dei on Oct. 17. Highland was game in both sets but the Knights were a little too much as the Lady Bulldogs fell in two games to Mater Dei 25-18 and 25-23.

Highland dropped to 18-7 with the loss.

HHS girls win O’Fallon Autumn Classic Tournament

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team open the O’fallon Autumn Classic Tournament well on Friday night (Oct. 18) with a 25-7, 25-10 match win over Alton.

On Saturday (Oct. 19), Highland defeated Red Bud (25-11, 25-21), Quincy Notre Dame, and Breese Central to win the tournament championship.

Bella LaPorta and Anne Marie Beckemeyer were named to the All-Tournament team.

Boys Soccer

O’Fallon 7, Highland 0

On Tuesday (Oct. 15, the Bulldogs soccer team ventured to O’Fallon for a nonconference game.

HHS came out aggressive early in the game but O’Fallon’s timely offense clicked for three first-half goals and added four second-half goals en route to an easy 7-0 win over the scoring challenged Bulldogs.

O’Fallon moved to 13-4-3 with the win. Highland slipped to 3-15-1 with the setback.

Mascoutah 2, Highland 1

It was a bittersweet night for Highland as the Bulldogs soccer team battled but came up short against Mascoutah. Despite holding the Indians to just two goals, HHS dropped a 2-1 Mississippi Valley Conference contest on Senior Night at Highland High School to Mascoutah.

Lane Hoelscher and Alvaro Paris-Gimeno scored goals for the Indians. The Bulldogs got as a second-half goal but could not get any more than that against Mascoutah keeper Oliver Hoybach.

Highland dropped to 3-16-1 with the loss.

Bulldogs ousted in Class 2A Mascoutah Regional

A challenging 2019 soccer season can to a tough end for the Highland soccer team on scoring from Oct. 19 at home. HHS did manage a bit of offense but it was not enough to offset Mount Vernon’s steady attack as the Rams scored three goals en route to a 3-1 victory in the regional quarterfinals at Highland High School.

HHS did manage a bit of offense but it was not nearly enough to offset timely scoring from Mascoutah.

Highland saw its season end at 3-17-1.