Highland Around Town, Oct. 23 edition

Thursday, Oct. 24:

▪ St. Jacob Township Flu Immunization — 3-6 p.m. St. Jacob United Church of Christ Heritage Hall, 207 W. Main, St. Jacob. Free flu immunizations will be given to residents ages 18 years and older. Also available is a free eye screening provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency is required. For information: Scott Rose, 618-644-4519; Diane Frey, 618-644-9319; Tom Carson, 618-644-3981; Emmitt Sowash, 618-920-5003; Lori Daiber, 618-644-5459; Kevin Staas, 618-644-8174.

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

▪ To Compost or to Fertilize – That is the Question — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Illinois Master Gardener Lisa Dean. The subject of compost versus fertilizer initially appears to be a no-brainer. Not all dirt is created equal. There are a number of actions you can take to improve your own garden earth. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Short business session followed by a presentation by Amy Kloss: Fall Tablescapes. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 24, & Friday, Oct. 25:

▪ ‘Hocus Pocus’ — 7 p.m. both nights. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show starting at 10 a.m. Lobby opens at 6 p.m. for seating. Tickets are cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Friday, Oct. 25:

▪ Treats on the Streets — 1 to 5 p.m. Around the square and at participating businesses in Highland. For children ages 12 and under. facebook.com/treatsonthestreets

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Hot dogs, chips, candy, hot cocoa. 618-656-7137.

Friday, Oct. 25, & Saturday, Oct. 26:

▪ Barbecue Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hot dogs, pulled pork, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Plate lunches and sandwiches available. Delivery available with an order of five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

▪ Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking lot P-8, N. Research Drive, SIUE, Edwardsville. Residential waste only, no business waste. By appointment only. A limited number of time slots are available. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Make reservations online at recycleresponsibly.as.me/SIUE. For information: 618-296-5237.

▪ Drug Take-Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Drop-off location in the building’s back parking lot on Second St. Accepting the following unused or expired medications: prescription tablets and capsules, small, pint-size bottles of cough syrup (cap must be securely fastened), over-the-counter tablets and capsules, vitamins. Not accepted: needles and syringes, air cylinders, illicit substances. 618-692-6280.

▪ Litchfield Halloween Parade — 4-6 p.m. Downtown Litchfield, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Registration begins at 3 p.m.; judging will take place at 3:30 p.m. Parade starts at 4 p.m. 217-324-8147.

Sunday, Oct. 27:

▪ Illinois Nut Growers Association — 10 a.m. John and Nancy Huelsmann country barn, 6801 Strieker Road, Aviston. Registration 9-10 a.m. Ralph Voss will bring a tree shaker and harvester to demonstrate on pecan trees at meeting site. Potluck lunch to follow; please bring a dish. Bring items for giveaways and attendance prizes. Open to the public. 618-594-4122 or vosspecans@hotmail.com for information.

▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken/Roast Pork Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dance from 2-5:30 p.m. Music by Rendition. Cost: $8 per person.

Monday, Oct. 28:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Jim’s Formal Wear, 804 E. Broadway, Trenton. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade — 6-9 p.m. Village of Bethalto, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. Line-up for the parade begins at TheBank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. The parade moves north on Prairie and concludes near Central Park.

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

▪ How to Find an Owl in Your Neighborhood — 6:30 p.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Award-winning naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw will discuss which owls are likely to be in area neighborhoods.

▪ The Early History of Picture Postcards — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Part of the SIUE Speaker Series, presented by Dr. Richard Keating. The first picture postcards in America were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago – making Illinois the birthplace of the American picture postcard. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Ring’ (2002) — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online through Friday, Oct. 25, at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

Saturday, Nov. 2:

▪ Centralia Elks Lodge #493 Fall Fundraiser — 8-11 p.m. Centralia Elks Lodge #493, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. Featuring country singer Gary West and his “For the Love of Cash” homage to Johnny Cash. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. A steak dinner will be offered in the Club Room starting at 5 p.m. for an additional charge. For tickets and information: 618-322-6183 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Sunday, Nov. 3:

▪ Madison County Historical Society annual Dining in History — 5-8:30 p.m. John Wildi Masonic Temple, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Enjoy a catered dinner and learn about the venue through a program and tours. Tickets are $40 for MCHS members, $45 for non-members. Reservations required by Oct. 25. For reservations: 618-216-2768, madcohistory.org/event/dining-in-history-2019 or in person at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. Currently seeking young artists to participate. Visual artists, musicians, actors and writers in grades six through 12 are encouraged to apply. If interested, contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com