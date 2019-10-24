Highland Around Town, Oct. 30 edition

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Oct. 30:

▪ Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cakes will be available. Admission: $1.

Thursday, Oct. 31:

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join us for a morning of food and friendship. For information: 618-656-7593.

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees Meeting — 9 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. Meetings held the last Thursday of each month. mct.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lebanon Community Unit School District #9, 200 W. Schuetz St., Lebanon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Box 1168 Illinois 157, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Edwardsville Halloween Parade — 6:30 p.m. St. Louis Street and Main Street, Edwardsville. Marching bands, school groups, organizations, entertainers, and more than 100 floats take to the streets. The parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz and West streets, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street 618-656-7600.

Friday, Nov. 1:

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 2-3 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Managing and understanding diabetes can be a challenge. This group will provide tools and tips on how to handle the more complex and difficult task of diabetes in the context of real life. Join us for support, fellowship, knowledge, and ideas. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members. Caregivers are also invited. 618-526-5743.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, Nov. 2:

▪ Farm Rescue and Safety Day — 8 a.m. to noon. Holy Family Hospital, Fair Oaks room, 200 Healthcare Drive, Greenville. Free education seminar provided by the Fire Training Institute from the University of Illinois. Topics to include tractor accidents/rollover, auger entrapments, manure pit emergencies, anhydrous ammonia emergencies and grain bin safety. There will be a farm rescue demonstration at 1 p.m. For information: Tim.Logue@hshs.org

▪ SIUE Early Childhood Center Alumni Open House and Family Play Day — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. SIUE Early Childhood Center, 795 NW University Drive, Edwardsville. Celebrating 50 years of service with a day of art, STEM activities, field games, an art and photo exhibit, the Beet Box Mobile Farmers Market, Burgers STL food truck and more. Please register online at https://siue.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ah3ZHtF4Icxl1wF. For information, contact Rebecca Dabbs MacLean at 618-650-2556 or rdabbsk@siue.edu.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99, 90 Kriegge Farm Road, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Centralia Elks Lodge #493 Fall Fundraiser — 8-11 p.m. Centralia Elks Lodge #493, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. Featuring country singer Gary West and his “For the Love of Cash” homage to Johnny Cash. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. A steak dinner will be offered in the Club Room starting at 5 p.m. for an additional charge. For tickets and information: 618-322-6183 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

Sunday, Nov. 3:

▪ Family-Style Pork Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center St., Marine. All-you-can-eat featuring homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, homemade pie. Adults $11, children 4-10 $4, 3 and under free. All carry-outs $11. Includes farmers market.

Tuesday, Nov. 5:

▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Keng-Liang Huang. Program: The Past and Present of China/Taiwan. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804 or 618-791-3341.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, & Wednesday, Nov. 6:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Box 1168 Illinois 157, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Wednesday, Nov. 6:

▪ Ladies Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Rick’s Ace Hardware, 2645 Northtown Way, Highland. Free swag bad for the first 50 ladies, door prizes, food and drink, raffle and more.

Thursday, Nov. 7:

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you and cook or bake the recipe and bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. Cookbook for November: “Pumpkin It Up!” For ages 18 and older. To register or for information, call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Free admission. Saturday is the $3 bargain bag sale. Hardbacks, paperbacks, puzzles, CDs, DVDs.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. The Highland Arts Council will highlight talented young artists of the region as musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. 618-334-8033 or highlandartscouncil.org/youth-arts-expo

▪ Disco Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Edwardsville KC Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door, 10% discount for veterans. Cash bar available. Bring your own snacks. Hosted by Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Nu, a non-profit International Educators Sorority. Funds raised will provide for classroom grants, scholarships and donations to District 7 projects. RSVP to Becky Beal, 618-977-1796.

▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Loyal Order of Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. In a game where “Name That Tune” meets bingo, players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There’s a little something for everyone with rounds of oldies, ‘90s, television show theme songs and more. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS. Register at mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019

▪ His Kids Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Highland VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia with raffle and silent auction to benefit kids with cancer and their families. Includes mulligans, attendance prizes. Cost: $20 per person, up to eight players per table. To reserve: 618-401-2533, traceyjzobrist@gmail.com, 618-531-4917, thuelsmann@charter.net, 618-363-1895 or lmalex53@gmail.com