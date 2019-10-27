Bulldogs sports report, Oct. 30 edition

Girls Volleyball

Highland def. Waterloo 25-14, 18-25, 25-19

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team started the week by checking off one major goal from their list. Highland battled past Mississippi Valley Conference foe Waterloo at home for a hard-fought 25-14, 18-25, 25-19 three-set victory Tuesday.

Thanks to the win, the Lady Bulldogs claimed their third consecutive MVC championship.

Highland stops Mascoutah on Senior Night

It was a perfect end to the regular season for the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team. Highland played host to MVC rival Mascoutah on Friday and the Lady Bulldogs celebrated their Senior Night with a 25-18, 25-21 victory over the Indians.

HHS rolls into the Class 2A regional semifinals at Triad on Tuesday at 23-7 overall. The Lady Bulldogs finished 9-1 in league play.

Boys Cross Country

HHS boys finish 4th in Class 2A Highland Regional

It was a solid outing for the Highland boys cross country team in spite of nasty weather conditions. The Bulldogs runners placed fourth in the nine-team Class 2A Regional on Saturday at Alhambra Fireman’s Park in Highland.

Highland scored 98 points in the meet. Nick Hanratty and Easton Rosen led the way for the Bulldogs placing third (16:19:00) and fifth (16:24:00), respectively.

Josh Loeh took 27th place, Brylee Portell placed 30th, Ethan Augustin placed 38th, Cameron Pace placed 46th, and Owen Kobbeman rounded out the Bulldogs finishers in 57th place.

Girls Cross Country

Lady Bulldogs win Class 2A Highland Regional

Neither the 50-degree temperatures nor the rain seemed to faze the Lady Bulldogs cross country team from turning in another top-shelf performance Saturday.

Highland came out strong and rolled to a first-place victory in the Class 2A regional at Alhambra Firemen’s Park in Highland. HHS, which finished with 52 first place points, beat out rival Triad by 16 points to claim the team title.

Faith Brindley, Julia Loeh, Grace Meyer, and Liv Heinzmann led the way for Highland with four top 15 finishes.

Brindley finish in fifth place (19:47.40), Lowe finished ninth (20:14.50), Meyer finished 10th (20:25.30), and Heinzmann finished in 11th place (20:26.50).

Jessica Borror took 25th place, Madalyn McCall finished in 29th place, and Paige Schaible finished 37th for the Lady Bulldogs.