Metro East Humane Society, Highland Animal Shelter join efforts

Metro East Humane Society and Highland Animal Shelter have reached an agreement which supports their shared missions as no-kill animal shelters. Effective immediately, Highland Animal Shelter will operate as the Metro East Humane Society’s Highland location.

“Our interests have always been to do what is best for the animals in our care,” said Highland Animal Shelter Board President Terry Menz. “Having worked cooperatively together in the past, we are confident in the care and adoptive services the Metro East Humane Society will be able to provide.”

The Highland location will continue to be closed to the public until further notice, with plans to reopen early in 2020 for adoptions, low-cost veterinary clinic services, group education opportunities, and more. MEHS is thrilled to become part of the Highland community.

“We’re excited to support a city like Highland, with such a proud and strong history, and look forward to working with the community,” said the Metro East Humane Society’s Executive Director Anne Schmidt. “This opportunity will allow us to share our many lifesaving programs in a new area and we look forward to the new community partnerships we can create.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Volunteers to the Highland location are welcome; anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to info@mehs.org for more information.

Donations to assist with the care of animals are greatly appreciated and can be mailed to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 Illinois 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or dropped off during business hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. People can also visit www.mehs.org to give through PayPal and to view a wish list of items needed.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 950 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.