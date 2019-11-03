Bulldogs sports report, Nov. 6 edition

Girls Volleyball

Lady Bulldogs ousted in Class 3A Triad Regional semifinals

On a night where the Highland girls volleyball team expected to fare well, the Lady Bulldogs struggled early and never quite found a rhythm against an energized East St. Louis team.

Top-seeded Highland had their postseason stopped early as the Lady Bulldogs lost Tuesday in consecutive sets to the Flyerettes, 25-16, and 25-18.

HHS, which beat East St. Louis for third place in the O’Fallon Tournament on Oct. 19 saw its season halted at 24-8-1.

Girls Cross Country

Highland girls Harriers excel again with 2nd-place finish at Class 2A Decatur Sectional

The Lady Bulldogs kept their cross country season going Saturday thanks to a strong showing at the Class 2A Decatur Sectional at Decatur McArthur High School.

Grace Meyer placed 10th, Julia Loeh placed 12th, Faith Brindley came in 20th place, Maddie Dortch finished 22nd, Jessica Borror took 28th place, Liv Heinzmann placed 41st, and Paige Schaible rounded out the lady Bulldogs top 60 finishers in 53rd place.

Highland finished second in the sectional to qualify for the Class 2A meet this weekend in Peoria with 69 points right behind sectional champ Chatham-Glenwood, which scored 92 points to take the top spot in the team standings.

Boys Cross Country

Hanratty qualifies for state meet

In the Class 2A Decatur Sectional on Saturday, the Bulldogs boys cross country team didn’t quite make the cut to qualify in the portion of the meet but the day was not totally empty for Highland.

Senior Nick Hanratty qualified for this weekend’s Class 2A state meet in Peoria with a time 15:52 as he placed ninth.

Highland finished 10th in the team standings with 248 points.