Highland Around Town, Nov. 6 edition

Wednesday, Nov. 6:

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Christmas Stocking Drive — Now through Saturday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at either Highland First Mid branch. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child 12 or under and return it to the bank by Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Ladies Night Out — 6-8 p.m. Rick’s Ace Hardware, 2645 Northtown Way, Highland. Free swag bad for the first 50 ladies, door prizes, food and drink, raffle and more.

Thursday, Nov. 7:

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you and cook or bake the recipe and bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. Cookbook for November: “Pumpkin It Up!” For ages 18 and older. To register or for information, call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Free admission. Saturday is the $3 bargain bag sale. Hardbacks, paperbacks, puzzles, CDs, DVDs.

Friday, Nov. 8:

▪ Soup & Sandwich Luncheon and Bake Sale — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Soups include vegetable, bean and chicken noodle. Chicken salad croissants, homemade pie and drink. Cost: $8. Take-out available. Handicapped accessible. 618-656-4648.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. The Highland Arts Council will highlight talented young artists of the region as musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. 618-334-8033 or highlandartscouncil.org/youth-arts-expo

▪ Grantfork United Church of Christ 50th annual Sausage Supper — 3-8 p.m. Grantfork UCC Educational Building, 206 S. Locust St., Grantfork. All-you-can-eat homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, bread and homemade pie. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, under 6 free. Carry-outs available for $11. Packaged sausage, fried sausage available for sale. facebook.com/events/535390540530731

▪ Disco Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Edwardsville KC Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door, 10% discount for veterans. Cash bar available. Bring your own snacks. Hosted by Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Nu, a non-profit International Educators Sorority. Funds raised will provide for classroom grants, scholarships and donations to District 7 projects. RSVP to Becky Beal, 618-977-1796.

▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Loyal Order of Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. In a game where “Name That Tune” meets bingo, players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There’s a little something for everyone with rounds of oldies, ‘90s, television show theme songs and more. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS. Register at mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019

▪ His Kids Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Highland VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia with raffle and silent auction to benefit kids with cancer and their families. Includes mulligans, attendance prizes. Cost: $20 per person, up to eight players per table. To reserve: 618-401-2533, traceyjzobrist@gmail.com, 618-531-4917, thuelsmann@charter.net, 618-363-1895 or lmalex53@gmail.com

▪ Saint Louis Classical Guitar: Andrea González Caballero — 8 p.m. The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with light appetizers, wine and music. Originally from Spain, Andrea González Caballero’s fiery interpretations of Spanish repertoire will take the audience on a journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tickets are $28, $24 for members, seniors and full-time students. 314-567-5566 or stlclassicalguitar.org

Saturday, Nov. 9, & Sunday, Nov. 10:

▪ 27th annual Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Art and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds benefit the Edwardsville High School band program. Concessions will serve breakfast and lunch. Bake sale. ATM on site. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and veterans, free admission for children under 12.

Sunday, Nov. 10:

▪ Central Illinois Numismatic Association’s 30th annual Autumn Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Seventy dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, state quarters, paper money. Free youth auction, ages 6-16, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. Early bird admission, 7 to 9 a.m., $20. 217-899-9996.

▪ St. George Catholic Parish Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Community Life Center (Hodapp Hall), 317 E. Maple St., New Baden. Menu includes fried chicken, roast pork, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, corn, coleslaw, Jell-o salads, bakery bread, homemade desserts and beverages. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 free. Veterans dining in eat for half price in honor of their service to our country. Carry-outs available. All are welcome.

▪ Harvest Worship Band Worship Night — 6 p.m. First UMC, 3324 Old U.S. Highway 50, Trenton. Free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken. harvestministryteams.com

Monday, Nov. 11:

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Marine Township Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Presentation by Barb Rakers on the Brooks family. Learn about the history of this Marine-area family. Meeting open to the public. The Historical Society is open to new members.