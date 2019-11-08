Highland Around Town, Nov. 13 edition

Noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Nov. 13:

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Christmas Stocking Drive — Now through Saturday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at either Highland First Mid branch. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child 12 or under and return it to the bank by Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop Grand Reopening Celebration — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop, 700 S. Fourth St., Greenville. Customers making a purchase during the event will receive a 25% off coupon to use on a later visit. Prize drawings.hshsholyfamily.org

Thursday, Nov. 14:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will give a presentation: “Hoe, Hoe, Hoe! Records of Farmers and Rural Ancestors.” Pearson is the reference librarian at the St. Louis Library. Guests are always welcome.

Friday, Nov. 15:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Saturday, Nov. 16:

▪ ‘Just Walk’ Walk With a Doc Program — 9-10 a.m. The Crum Recreation Center, 401 N. Elm St., Greenville. Walk with Tracy Hall, D.O., who will lead the walk and discuss the importance of warming up and stretching. Walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate. Registration is not required, and the walking path is stroller friendly. hshsholyfamily.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

Sunday, Nov. 17

▪ 76th Sausage Dinner — Noon to 5 p.m. Trinity Luthern Church Ministries, 600 Water St., Edwardsville. Proceeds support the church, school, and outreach program. The quilting group will have a free drawing for a quilt made by their group. Craft sale, bake sale, cookie sale, fresh wreath for Christmas, and a children’s book sale. Adults, $11; children 6-12, $5; under 6, free. All carryouts $11. Sausage sales from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, as well. For info, call Eric Dunn, director of Christian education, 618-656-2918

Monday, Nov. 18:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Nov. 19:

▪ Marine Unite of Home and Community Education — 6:30 p.m. Marine Senior Citizen’s building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. This will be a work session, so please bring straight pins and scissors. For information, call Connie Grapperhause at 618-887-4827.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Grumpy Old Men’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Sunday, Nov. 24

▪ 10th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ of Highland, 2520 Poplar St., Highland, Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.