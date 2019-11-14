Know Your Neighbor: Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad

Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad echoes the Department of Homeland Security’s admonition, “If you see something, say something.”

This is sage advice considering the turbulent times mankind now faces. It is easy to become comfortable and somewhat complacent in a small, friendly city like Highland, but it is not advised.

Chief Conrad, who became police chief in August 2018, is more than adequately prepared to lead, protect and serve due to extensive military and law enforcement experience, as well as his scholastic education, which greatly contributes to his aptitude for dealing with people during difficult scenarios.

Chris was born Feb. 21, 1977, to Norman and Carol Conrad in Centralia. He has one older sister, Trisha. Though he had no brothers, Chris had lots of male cousins and they spent many a day at the grandparents’ farm in east Clinton County playing on gravity wagons, tractors and combines. They also regularly encountered snakes, both venomous and non-deadly. But Chris said he developed an “irrational fear of the slithering reptiles.”

His dad began working in the dark, dank, dreary coal mine trains at the tender age of 7 and he would often have Chris tag along. Chris said his dad taught him “patience, the value of hard work and to go slow and steady and the importance of thinking before I spoke.” When asked what his mother instilled in him, Chris laughed and said, “wait till your dad gets home.”

During his early years, Chris recalls having rode the bus to school and church and knew of a young lady, Amy, who was on board as well. Their paths would cross again in later years.

Chris’ paternal grandmother advised the teenage Chris, “don’t do anything that you wouldn’t want me to have to read about in the Sunday paper.” In Carlyle High School, Chris realized he had a hunger for history, World War II in particular. He recalls his history teacher, Bill Harter, encouraging this interest by having students pick out and write about specific aspects and individuals in wartime.

U of I to the Army Corps of Engineers

After having graduated in 1995, Chris attended the University of Illinois for one year and then joined the Army Corps of Engineer Combat until 2010. Chris references this time as a period of great learning tangibles in logistics and intangibles by serving with like-minded, goal-oriented individuals.

During his military service, Chris also worked as a deputy in 1997 where, Amy, his childhood friend’s mother, was a dispatcher. While Chris does not normally subscribe to love at first sight, he does believe that was the experience with Amy.

“We began dating May 25, 1998,” said Chris. “And we were married Dec. 22, 2001. I was attracted to her happy, confident personality and we knew we wanted to spend our lives together.”

January 2000 found Chris as a Highland police officer after having tested and qualified at numerous other law enforcement departments. In 2009 Chris earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University, SLU, and then enrolled in SLU’s law school, passing his bar exam in 2014. Between working, school and the military, he was one busy man.

Chris said he believes his diverse experiences have enabled him to proceed and advance without having preconceived ideas and beliefs and better equipped to handle multi-faceted situations. When Highland’s former police chief Terry Bell succumbed to cancer Aug. 11, 2018, Chris was asked to fill his shoes. After having attended the Southern Police Institute, he took on his service as Highland Police Chief.

‘We’re greeted with appreciation and respect’

What does he have to say about the community he serves? His accolades are endless.

“The support the police have here in Highland is unbelievable,” said Chris. “The rhetoric we hear about cops on a national level doesn’t exist here in Highland. No matter where we go — any school, any business — we’re greeted with appreciation and respect.”

The mission statement of the Highland Police Department, HPD, is “Build Relationships, Be Professional and Solve Problems.” One recent example of this involved Highland’s high school campus being littered with unsightly trash. The problem was addressed by HPD, the school board and city council.

“Not one isolated organization came forward,” said Chris. “But the entire community of businesses, churches, organizations and individuals came forward to clear the debris. It was a joint effort of all working together to the betterment of Highland.”

HPD has 20 sworn officers and Chris noted one of their most popular seminars is the Active Shooter Response Program. Several of Chris’ officers are thoroughly trained in educating others about this all-too-timely situation for which everyone should be prepared. Chris said between 1,500 and 2,000 residents have attended this training in order to make the city safer.

“We encourage everyone to speak up if they hear or see something that appears unusual or suspicious,” said Chris. “Sometimes folks are reluctant to call for fear they’re needlessly disturbing us — that is never the case. We’re here 24 hours a day to protect and serve. Highland’s citizens are well engaged.”

Chris and his wife, Amy, have two children, a son and a daughter. Their family enjoys boating and water sports together.

Incidentally, remember Chris’ dislike of all slimy snakes? He recalls his most trying call was when a resident had an unwelcome visitor in her home — a snake. Chris, unfortunately, got the orders to take care of the situation. With a lump in his throat, he rose to the occasion, but not before requesting the homeowner’s heavily-quilted oven mitts and her long barbecue tongs. He then, without incident or injury, removed the reptile.