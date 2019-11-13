Highland Arts Council hosts annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2019

The Highland Arts Council hosted the fourth annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2019 at the Highland Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Nov. 9. It featured over 20 regional visual and performing artists, grades sixth through 12th, showcasing their talent for the public.

Featured were visual artists Jenna Bellm, Nora Bennett and Cameron Claro of Highland Middle School; Sylvie Carroll, Taylor Fleming and MariEva Mallrich of Highland High School; Kaylee Cooksey, Katie Frey, Madeleine Keck, Olivia Keiser, Morgan Lehr, Jake Lesko, Ashley Merrell, Zoe Milam, Lilianna Presley-Ping and Rylee Sedlak of Triad High School; Toby Hawkes of Lincoln Middle School; Ellison Huelsmann and Mollie Johnson of Central Community High School; and Layna Powers of St. Paul Catholic School (Highland).

Performing artists were the brass trio of Elias Allen, Ian Diamond and Thomas Mitchell of Highland Middle School; vocalist Julia Beil of Highland High School; actor Anna Gedris of Triad High School; vocalist Veronica Kelley of Triad Middle School; and comedian Braden Mitchell of Triad High School.

The Highland Arts Council actively promotes the arts in and around the community of Highland, providing a showcase for local artists and educational opportunities for many to be exposed to the arts. HAC enriches lives through the appreciation of the arts, and the annual Youth Arts Expo is one of the many ways that HAC encourages artists and those who enjoy art.

For more information about Highland Arts Council, go to www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org.