Highland Around Town, Nov. 20 edition

Wednesday, Nov. 20:

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Now through Thursday, Dec. 19. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. Individuals are invited to donate new, unwrapped items at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Items needed for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. 618-296-4554 or toysfortots.org

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Christmas Stocking Drive — Now through Saturday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at either Highland First Mid branch. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child 12 or under and return it to the bank by Saturday, Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. 618-654-1111, option 1.

Thursday, Nov. 21:

▪ Madison County Mass Transit District Board of Trustees Meeting — 9 a.m. Transit Facility, One Transit Way, Granite City. Meetings held the last Thursday of each month. mct.org

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, #1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program booklets for 2020 will be distributed before a short business meeting. Crystal Stevens will then present “Vermicomposting-Gold for Your Potted Plants.” Bring a shoe box for composting material that will be shared. Guests are always welcome.

Friday, Nov. 22:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine, Appetizers & Entertainment at Poppy’s — 4-7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Relax with friends and enjoy live music, wine and appetizers. Cost: $10 per person. No reservations needed.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24:

▪ Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild presents ‘The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock’ — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. KC Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Shows are free and open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 23:

▪ Affordable Care Act Enrollment Event — By appointment only. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Certified application counselors will be available to help individuals and families sign up for health care coverage through the ACA. Open to anyone served by the hospitals of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. 217-972-7366.

▪ Madison County Vehicle Surplus Sale — 9 a.m. 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. A half-dozen vehicles will be sold as is to the highest bidders. Included are three Chevrolet Impalas, two Ford Crown Victorias and a Ford F150 truck with camper. a-nauctions.com

▪ National Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to noon Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 9 a.m. Adoptions will be finalized. Adoption awareness available to the community. Celebrate with children who have found forever homes. Activities and refreshments will be available.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Centralia Elks Lodge #493, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. All donors will receive a T-shirt. 800-RED-CROSS or redcrossblood.org

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view the club’s trains running on their 18x27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc

▪ Christmas with a Cop Fundraiser — Noon to 4 p.m. Kloss Furniture & Outlet, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Raise money for the Highland Police Department’s Christmas with a Cop Program, which provides less fortunate local kids with a memorable Christmas. With the money raised, the Highland PD will take these children shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members. The event includes fun activities – Touch-a-Truck, balloon animals by Ardy the Clown, face painting, a visit from Fredbird and more. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/701079737043261

Sunday, Nov. 24:

▪ 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ of Highland, 2520 Poplar St., Highland, Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Beethoven’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Sunday, Dec. 1:

▪ Latzer Library annual Holiday Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a wine reception at the historic library. At 6:30 p.m., dinner catered by Popeye’s Chop House will be served. Post dinner entertainment will follow dinner at the warm and beautifully decorated First Congregational Church directly behind the Library. The Seasons of Life Choir, directed by Eddie Hitchcock, will conclude the evening with a performance that is guaranteed to be delightful. Sponsorships for the event are available as well as tickets, which are $50 each. Call the Library for additional information or to purchase tickets. 618-654-5066.