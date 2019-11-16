Highland PD again helping those less fortunate have special Christmas

The Highland Police Department once again will make Christmas special for less fortunate children and their families in the community.

The department’s 9th annual Christmas for a Cop Program will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Walmart in Highland, 12495 Illinois 143. The HPD uses money raised from community fundraisers to take local kids shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.

“It is always such a fantastic day,” Highland Police Chief Chris Conrad said. “The kids usually start off a little apprehensive, but once they get started, you see the kids smiling and laughing. The cops are smiling and laughing, you even see other shoppers in the store enjoying getting to see the kids and cops having such a great time. It really does become a bit of a spectacle, it’s so much fun.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The event also includes officers from the Grantfork Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Because the HPD’s fundraising could accommodate so many kids last year, the Trenton PD and Illinois State Police assisted as well. And the officers, like the kids, have a blast, Conrad said.

“Even as fun as it is for the kids, the cops really have a great time as well. We usually only have to ask them to get involved their first year; once they do it once, they can’t wait to do it again,” he said. “Last year, we had enough money raised that, as a bonus, while the kids were shopping, we went and filled a grocery cart with all the fixin’s for a Christmas feast, and then each family got to choose between a turkey or ham. To see the families’ reaction elicited a lot of emotions — on both sides.”

The department has partnered with Walmart throughout the program’s history, and Conrad appreciates their generosity.

“They are really great to work with in helping us set up the event, obtaining the gift cards we use and they even sponsor us through their employee foundation,” Conrad said.

A fundraiser for the program will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Kloss Furniture & Outlet, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Additionally, Kloss Furniture will donate 5 percent of every furniture purchase made that day to the Christmas for a Cop program.

The event also includes activities such as Touch-a-Truck where children can check out emergency vehicles, balloon animals by Ardy the Clown, face painting, a visit from St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and more. It is free and open to the public.

“Last year, as the program has gotten more publicity, Kloss Furniture offered to host a ‘Touch a Truck’ event at their downtown store where we bring out a firetruck and squad car and let kids crawl around inside of the vehicles and take pictures,” Conrad said. “Michael’s Coffee House comes out and provides coffee and hot chocolate — it’s a pretty nice event. Kloss then donates 5 percent of their proceeds from the day to the program, which is really neat.”

Former police chief Bell started program

Former Highland Police Chief Terry Bell and his wife, Brenna, started the Christmas for a Cop Program. Bell, who passed away following a heroic fight against cancer in August 2018, initially allowed officers to grow facial hair by making a donation to the program. The HPD used that money, along with some fundraising through our local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, to fund the program, according to Conrad.

As far as identifying the families, Conrad said the HPD takes referrals from the local schools, churches and even private individuals who know of a family in need. The department then reaches out to the families and explains the program and, as long as they are interested in participating, Conrad said, they get included.

“Last year was the first year that we raised enough money that we were able to take all the families that were referred to us. We were able to provide a pretty nice Christmas for 25 kids last year, and we are hoping to do at least that many this year if not more,” he said.

The day of the event, Conrad said the officers and families all meet at Walmart, with an officer and a child paired up.

“We provide them with the gift cards and turn them loose,” he said. “We always have coffee, juice and of course doughnuts available for folks that morning. You have to have your strength up to go Christmas shopping with kids!”

The Moose Lodge in Highland has been instrumental in the program’s success and growth by including it in their trivia night, chili cook-off event and a fish fry event. Additionally, Conrad noted, the Moose Lodge added a raffle selling tickets for the winners to get to lead the Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Lighted Christmas Parade in his squad car, while another winner gets to ride in the firetruck during the parade.

“The Moose Lodge has also brought in several of our local bars who sell the raffle tickets as well as elf hats that benefit the program,” Conrad said. “They’ve really been great to work with and they have a few guys who always come out the morning of the event just to see the kids and let us thank them for their efforts.”

Christmas for a Cop growing and growing

The program only continues to ascend. For instance, the Highland Knights of Columbus included Christmas for a Cop in the programs they support through their Queen of Hearts drawings.

Conrad added other businesses have reached out and offered to host events, while other individuals have come to the HPD both around the holidays and even throughout the year to make individual donations because they either saw the HPD that day or they heard about the program and just want to support it.

“That really speaks to the support for this program we have in the community and hopefully that means we will be able to keep serving these families and the kids for many years to come,” Conrad said. “By far this is always the best day of the year to be the Highland chief, because you see the enjoyment on the faces of the both the kids and cops and you know it was made possible by the community. This has really become quite a community fundraising event, and we are very grateful!”

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/701079737043261 or call the HPD at 618-654-2131. People can make donations any time throughout the year at the Highland Police Department, 820 Mulberry St.