von Hovens put on annual appreciation breakfast for veterans at Highland VFW

Eric von Hoven, the dentist at Cedar Creek Dental in Highland, and his wife, Sarah, have tremendous respect and support for military veterans. They believe veterans continue to inspire soldiers today to answer the call to duty.

As a small token of their appreciation, the von Hovens started a “thank you” breakfast in honor of veterans. The fourth annual veterans breakfast took place Nov. 11 and the VFW Hall in Highland.

In addition to bringing to the breakfast, the von Hovens have sponsored and escorted veterans on Honor Flights.

Another rewarding endeavor Eric von Hoven has participated in as a dentist is donating dental treatment to deserving veterans who otherwise may have to go without. von Hoven has donated dental treatment through several veterans programs he has been involved with.

To bring it full circle, the von Hovens arrange for representatives from Honor Flight and Veterans Donated Dental Services programs to be present at the thank you breakfast they host so veterans have an easier time learning about and signing up for these programs available to them.

Cedar Creek Dental is located at 380 Suppiger Way in Highland. The phone number is 618-654-4551.