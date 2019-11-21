Highland Around Town, Nov. 27 edition

Noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Now through Thursday, Dec. 19. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. Individuals are invited to donate new, unwrapped items at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Items needed for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. 618-296-4554 or toysfortots.org

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Christmas Stocking Drive — Now through Saturday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at either Highland First Mid branch. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child 12 or under and return it to the bank by Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ Pre-Thanksgiving Karaoke Party — 6 p.m. to midnight. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Bring your singing voice. Evening includes a potluck and 50/50 raffles. facebook.com/events/422887381944617

Sunday, Dec. 1:

▪ Latzer Library annual Holiday Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a wine reception at the historic library. At 6:30 p.m., dinner catered by Popeye’s Chop House will be served. Post dinner entertainment will follow dinner at the warm and beautifully decorated First Congregational Church directly behind the Library. The Seasons of Life Choir, directed by Eddie Hitchcock, will conclude the evening with a performance that is guaranteed to be delightful. Sponsorships for the event are available as well as tickets, which are $50 each. Call the Library for additional information or to purchase tickets. 618-654-5066.

Monday, Dec. 2:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Alhambra Community American Legion Hall, 610 W. Main, Alhambra. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Plethora of Pens — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. This writing group encourages each other’s creativity and gives support to one another’s work. Facilitated by Susan Carsell. Requires registration. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

▪ ‘Binding Our State Together’ — 6-7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A bicentennial presentation featuring the role transportation and communication has had in shaping Illinois’ history and character. Free and open to all. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Special Holiday Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Every month come and enjoy exploring food with a theme. Take home the cookbook of the month and bring a dish to share. We are having a special Cookbook Club to celebrate the holidays. Bring any dish that makes your holidays special. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ International Women’s Organization — 6:30 p.m. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Program: Festivals and Holiday Customs Around the World: A Panel Discussion of Customs and Traditions. Annual IWO silent auction - bring items to donate for the auction. Refreshments - each person is asked to bring a holiday snack to share. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, 618-791-3341.

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Community High School, 7740 Old U.S. Highway 50, Breese. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. bloodcenterimpact.org

Friday, Dec. 6:

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

Sunday, Dec. 8:

▪ KC Men’s Basketball Team Christmas Camp — 1:30-5 p.m. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. The KC Men’s Basketball Team will host a Christmas camp for grade school players, in part to give parents the opportunity to Christmas shop. Open to boys and girls. Teams can attend for $85 and individual players for $20. For families with multiple players, the cost is $20 for the first player and $10 for each additional player. 618-545-3362 or 618-545-3182.