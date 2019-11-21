Twilight Holiday Homes Tour in Highland set for Dec. 7

The Highland Illinois Federation of Business Womens Club will host its annual Twilight Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7, to help put everyone in a festive mood for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Five Highland homes and one local business will be on the tour, and all will be uniquely decorated for the holiday season. Those on the tour who have agreed to share their decorated homes are Eric and Nancy Zobrist, 905 13th St.; Jeff and Brenda Hebrank, 18 Willow Creek Drive; Todd and Ami Strong, 5 Warbler Drive; Scott and Amanda Stehlik, 101 Mayflower Court; Joe & Nancy Heimann, 2575 Becker Road; and the Highland Music School, 409 Pine St. All are in Highland.

Hours of the tour will be from 4-8 p.m. to maximize the illumination of the Christmas lights during the evening hours. People may start the tour at any time after 4 pm and at any home and take their time enjoying the homes with their holiday decorations. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the tour at the Highland Music School where students will be performing musical selections.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway, or from any Highland IFBW member.

Proceeds of the homes tour will help fund the organization’s scholarship programs, Santa’s House, and other club community projects.