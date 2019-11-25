Highland News Leader
Highland Bulldogs sports report, Nov. 27 edition
Hockey
Highland 10, East Alton-Wood River 4
After battling through a brutal five-game losing streak to start the 2019-20 hockey season, the Bulldogs hockey team put together a complete effort on the ice Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Thanks to a huge scoring night from Lucas Korte, HHS rolled to a 10-4 victory over East Alton-Wood River at the McKendree University Rec-Plex in Lebanon.
Korte found his scoring touch early and exploded on the Oilers, erupting for a game-high seven goals. Dylan Kreke added two goals for the Bulldogs and Landon Gunter also lit the lamp for one.
Highland improved to 1-5 while East Alton-Wood River dropped to 0-5.
Girls Basketball
Highland 59, Centralia 42
It was a strong start to the new season for the Lady Bulldogs.
Highland used its pressure defense to open up a double-digit lead in the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs never looked back in racing to a 59-42 victory over Centralia in the first game of the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Teutroplis 40, Highland 36
The Lady Bulldogs overcame a slow start and came on strong late but came up short, falling to Teutopolis 46-36 on Saturday, Nov. 23, in their second-round game in the Salem tourney.
Highland 57, Salem 19
Just a few hours after dropping a close game in the second round of the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament, HHS responded emphatically with a much better showing in their final game of the day.
Highland came out with the pressure defense and high energy early, rattled Salem and rolled to a 57-19 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the first three games of the tournament with two wins and moved to 2-1 on the young season.
HHS wraps up play in the Salem Tournament at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, against Carterville.
