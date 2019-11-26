Highland wrestling team ready for 2019-20 campaign

State qualifiers Devin Wills and Colton Brown have graduated but Highland wrestling coach Terry Ohren is looking forward to his Bulldog club having more success on the mat this winter thanks in part to more wrestlers in the program.

“The workouts have been pretty decent (so far),” Ohren said. “I’ve got a lot more kids than last year, so that’s a plus.”

Eight wrestlers return for Highland and the Bulldogs look to be decidedly more competitive in most weight classes.

2018 sectional qualifier Alex Reed, a senior, is back at 182 pounds. Junior sectional qualifier Tanner Schranz, along with junior Colby Davis, senior Garrett Metz, senior Cody Carroll, and sophomore Benny Mitchell will comprise the core of the Bulldogs lineup.

Metz will wrestle in the 113 and 120-pound classes. Schranz is slated to wrestle at 120 and 126 pounds while Davis is positioned to work in at 152 pounds in the 160-pound division.

Carroll will compete at 138 and 140 pounds. Mitchell, who missed qualifying for sectionals by just one win last year, is primed to work in at the 145-pound class.

Ohren expects good things from Mitchell after a strong freshman season.

“Benny was a pretty good freshman last year (for us),” Ohren said. “He came (up) just a match shy of making it to sectionals last year, so we’re looking pretty good there.”

Highland High School also welcomes a newcomer in the heavyweight class as Bulldogs football lineman, senior Trevor Zobrist, is out to wrestle. Zobrist has not wrestled since he was in grade school.

“I think he last wrestled in kids club when he was about 8 years old like eight or 10 years ago, so we’ll see what happens,” Ohren said.

Ohren is definitely encouraged by the fact he has some youth to go with experience for a bit more depth this year. In addition to his returners, Ohren has nine freshmen out and that will help the club in tournaments.

“I’ve got about nine freshmen (this year) so we’re gonna be pretty young, but if they stick with it the next few years, we’ll be pretty decent, “ Ohren said.

Another plus for the Bulldogs is a more favorable schedule. Due to the conference meet rotation coming around to them, Highland gets to host six matches and will also host the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Feb. 1.

“The fans and parents and the wrestlers will like that,” Ohren said.

Ohren also has more help this year with the program as he has a new assistant coach in John Lamp, who coached the Bulldogs freshman football team this fall. Ohren said this helped him get several more freshman out for the team.