Highland girls cross country team captures Alhambra Invitational, boys place 3rd

On a perfect day for running, the Highland girls and cross country teams did their best to pay homage to the town that has been host to all of their home running events.

Highland’s girls turned in a strong effort as they won the Alhambra Invitational with 35 first place points over second place Mascoutah, which scored 47 points.

“That’s right, the ‘Alhambra Invitational,’” Highland coach Doug Bradley said. “Each of our races for roster entry purposes requires a name and after running the Bulldog Season Opener and the Highland Invitational, it was only fitting to honor the town that offers the best real estate in the district for running cross country races.”

Roxana finished in third place with 80 points, Granite City placed fourth with 110 points, Freeburg finished fifth with 122 points, Mater Dei was sixth with 144 points, and Columbia placed seventh with 185 points.

Grace Meyer and Julia Loeh powered the Lady Bulldogs’ big day. Meyer finished first with a time of 19:33 and Loeh placed second with a time of 19:48.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Grace ran a smart race and made a couple of strong surges that caused her challengers to throw in the towel early in the race,” Bradley said. “Julia, in her race, just put the hammer down and then she had to fight hard in the last half mile to keep the lead over her competitors. They are a potent duo and their strong running helped pull their two teammates along in their respective races.”

The trio of Faith Brindley, Liv Heinzmann, and Jessica Borror rounded out the scoring for HHS. Brindley finished in seventh place (20:03), Heinzmann was just behind her in ninth place (20:05), and Borror finished in 16th place (20:28).

Tarryn Keeney won the JV race, clocking the course in a time of 20:29.

Highland boys place 3rd

It was a good day for the Bulldogs boys as well a HHS placed third in the race with 97 points just behind first place Mascoutah (27 points) and second place Freeburg (77 points). Mater Dei (107), Granite City (110), Columbia (153), and Roxana (153) comprised the remainder of the top seven finishers.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

“On the boys side the story was mainly about the great support leader Easton Rosen received from his teammates,” Bradley said. “Easton, who struggled throughout the race but still was good enough to earn a top 10 finish, was 0:46 ahead of teammate Ethan Smith, who ran a personal best 17:26.

“Not far behind Smith was freshman Dallas Mancinas, as well as sophomores Cole Basden and Mason Steinbeck. The race marked the tightest 1:5 split time of the season for the boys and also the first time in 2020 that all five boys ran 3 mile times of under 18:00.”

Rosen, sophomores impress

Rosen paced the Bulldogs with a ninth-place time of 16:40.

As Bradley referenced, Rosen also got a big boost from Smith, Mancinas, and Basden. Smith finished 18th with a time of 17:26, Mancinas placed 21st with a time of 17:48, and Basden finished 23rd, coming in at 17:52.

Mason Steinbeck finished in 26th place (17:59), and Josh Loeh placed 29th (18.19).

Bradley was quite pleased with the efforts of sophomores Smith, Basden, and Steinbeck.

“I thought the sophomore combo of Smith, Basden, and Steinbeck were outstanding today and our freshman Dallas Mancinas continues to impress,” Bradley said. “These guys are really learning what it takes on race day to compete and that makes our team so much better.”

The HHS cross country team swill turn their attention to the postseason Tuesday as the run in the Madison County Large Schools Championship at 4 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.