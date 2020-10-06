Highland High School girls tennis team splits two matches heading into postseason

On Oct. 5, the Highland girls tennis team trekked north to Jerseyville to take on the Mississippi Valley Conference rival Panthers in dual match action.

All the way until the final match, the Lady Bulldogs were poised for the win, but, after battling through several third-set tiebreakers, Jerseyville edged out HHS for a 5-4 victory.

“We had a lot of third-set tiebreakers,” Highland coach Matt Pellock said. “Unfortunately, we lost overall 4-5.”

In singles play, Hannah Geest knocked off Jerseyville’s Lily Ingram 7-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Sidney Basler defeated Michelle Maag of Jerseyville 6-3, 6-4 to claim the No. 2 singles match. At No. 3 singles, Brianna Helm lost a grueling three-set tiebreaker to the Panthers’ Sibuina Imgram 2-6, 6-4, and 11-9. Jenna Fenton also lost a tough match at No. 4 singles to Kate Jones of Jerseyville 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Krista Rittenhouse gutted out a three-set win at No. 5 singles, defeating Jeryseville’s Rachelle Hall 2-6, 6-3, and 10-7. Katie Augustin round out the singles play for the Lady Bulldogs as she fell to the Panthers Libby Macormu in a triple tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

The teams split the first two matches in doubles play as Jerseyville won the No. 1 doubles flight 6-3, 6-1. Highland won the No. 2 doubles match in a three-set thriller 6-2, 2-6, 10-2.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs could not quite close the deal in the No. 3 doubles flight, as that match went to the host panthers 6-2, 6-2.

Lady Bulldogs regroup against Granite City

Highland hit the road again Oct. 6 and had a much better day as they finished the 2020 regular season on a strong note win a 9-0 shutout win at Granite City High School.

“This a nice way to end the regular season with everyone getting victory,” Pellock said. “It was a good way to bounce back after a close loss the previous night.”

Highland started the match strong with six straight wins in the singles division. Geest defeated Darcy Popmarkoff 8-1 to win the No. 1 singles flight. Basler handled Granite City’s Anna Krueger 8-1 to take the No. 2 singles match. At No. 3 singles, Helm beat Shelly Hawk of Granite City 8-1.

Fenton stopped the Warriors’ Mara Winters 8-1 to take the No. 4 singles match. At No. 5 singles, Augustin won over Granite City’s Carmen Williams 8-1 and Tiffany Hediger defeated Gwyneth Comer of Granite City 8-1 to claim the No. 6 singles flight.

HHS swept all three doubles flights with an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles, an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles, and an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles.

Coach satisfied with finish to regular season

Pellock was very pleased to see the Lady Bulldogs finish a challenging 2020 season on a winning note heading into the postseason.

“It was an accomplishment to get through the entire regular season during this time where we are navigating COVID-19,” Pellock said. “I’m thankful we were able to do that and look forward to some exciting conference and sectional play in the next 10 days.”

Next up for Highland is the Mississippi Valley Conference Doubles Tournament on Friday, Oct. 9, at Mascoutah and then the Mississippi Valley Conference Singles Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Triad.