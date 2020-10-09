Highland Around Town — Oct. 14 edition

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

▪ Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Fall Speaker Series — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 21. Online via Zoom. A six-week series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and what they can do to make a marked difference. Series includes 75-minute talks with breakout sessions. Text 330-244-7963 to request the Zoom meeting ID and password or email love2haveu@ourlords.org. OurLords.org

▪ Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru — By reservation only now through Saturday, Oct. 31. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to drive their own vehicles through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, which will be transformed into nine different spooky experiences complete with festive decorations, lights, pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more. Reservations are required; space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at grantsfarm.com.

▪ Madison County Transit ‘School’s in Session’ Scavenger Hunt — All through October. Virtual event. The “School’s in Session” scavenger hunt will focus on encouraging trailgoers of all ages to venture out on the trails, while putting their knowledge to the test. The scavenger hunt will be facilitated through the free, interactive app GooseChase. Participants simply download the app and search for the game they wish to join. For details: mct.org

Friday, Oct. 16

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Bar closed until further notice. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 30:

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. nightly. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. By timed-ticket reservations only. Families can enjoy festive decorations, strolling entertainers, special food and drink menus, and more at the Saint Louis Zoo’s nighttime, non-scary Halloween experience. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booatthezoo

Saturday, Oct. 17

▪ Alton Farmers & Artisans Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. Fresh produce, plants, meat, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods and other edible products will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place. Pre-ordering is encouraged. Electronic payment preferred. Cash accepted; bring small bills. Vendors advised not to give change. facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Edwardsville, St. Louis Street, Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Social distancing measures will be in place. The Market will only include sales of food and hygiene items to limit the number of vendors and allow for at least 10 feet of space between all stalls. The Market asks customers to send only one shopper per family/household. Customers are asked to wear masks. facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 15 customers per time slot. Please bring no bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. We will supply. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Sunday, Oct. 18

▪ Albers Legion Carry-Out Only Chicken Dinner — 12:30-5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Menu: Half a chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Cost: $10. Outside seating available. Sponsored by American Legion Post 1026.

▪ Hidden Lake Winery Oktoberfest — 2-6 p.m. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 County Road 400 E., Aviston. Featuring George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass, special guest 15-year-old country fiddler and vocalist Caitlin Richards. Food, wine, beer sold all day. Free admission.

Monday, Oct. 19

▪ Pizza Party Fundraiser — 5-9 p.m. Mazzio’s Pizza, 2683 Northtown Way, Highland. Sponsored by volunteer gardeners at Glik Gardens. Proceeds will be used for an irrigation system for the Loving Wall of Flowers they started this year.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Thursday, Oct. 22

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 2 p.m. Sullivan Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members. Caregivers are also invited. Topic: Healthy Eating. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, reservations are required to ensure social distancing. Masks are also required and temperature checks will be done upon arrival. Please call 618-526-5743 to make your reservation to attend one of the above classes. For more information, email Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator, at megan.stanley@hshs.org.

▪ Under the Deep Brew Sea – Oktoberfest Edition — 6-9 p.m. St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. An event featuring all that you have come to love about your new Aquarium with the added bonus of some delicious beers from AB. This event will feature Oktoberfest Seasonal samples from nine different breweries. Tickets are $35 for non-annual passholders and are limited in availability for this 21 and up event. stlouisaquarium.com/under-deep-brew-sea-2020#/package